E-Surf’s up: Catch latest adrenaline-pumping trend at Hideaway Beach Resort

There’s no more waiting for the perfect wave at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa and its Signature Collection. Together with their Watersports partner Deep Blue, the resort has released this exhilarating experience. Now guests can hop on the hottest watersports trend by trying their hand at E-Surfing.

This new craze involves being propelled through the water on a motorised, electric surfboard, as friends, family and impressed onlookers cheer you on. Though there are no great surfing spots in north Maldives, this is an excellent alternative for guests looking to have some surfing fun while experiencing the latest in watersports innovation.

Whether you’re looking to master a new skill or perfect your technique at an existing sport, there is plenty to keep thrill-seekers and sports enthusiasts entertained at this exclusive all-suite Maldives resort where space and privacy is key. Enjoy a Golf game at the state-of-the-art in-house Golf Simulator, work up a sweat in the extensive gym, take a gander at the other evergreen surfing option – windsurfing, jump around a floating aqua park, and more. As a large, spacious island with a year-round tropical Maldivian summer, it’s also the perfect location for doing outdoor activities such as running to keep fit and healthy – even on vacation.

With this addition to the great number of recreational activities available at the resort, this is yet another exciting experience which adds to the Hideaway guarantee to be one of the leading recreation resorts in the Maldives with many novel offerings for guests to enjoy.

To learn more about these adrenaline-filled experiences available at the resort, contact reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com