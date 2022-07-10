Reconnect mind, body, soul with ultimate Wellness Retreat at Soneva

Soneva, the world-leading luxury resort brand, has announced a new limited-edition Wellness Package across its award-winning hideaways in the Maldives.

Valid for a three-, five- or seven-night stay at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, the indulgent package includes a range of rejuvenating treatments and therapies, complimentary consultations with resident wellness specialists, and daily movement and meditation sessions at Soneva Soul.

Soneva Soul is a new, transformative wellness brand from Soneva that combines ancient healing with modern science to reconnect mind, body and soul. It is guided by the principle of ‘lifestyle evolution’, tailoring personalised care plans to help guests realise their utmost potential and achieve their long-term wellness goals. Surrounded by the majesty of nature, Soneva Soul is the result of Soneva’s experience at the forefront of the luxury hospitality and wellbeing industry over the last 27 years.

At Soneva Fushi, the all-new Wellness Package starts at USD 3,000 and at USD 5,800 at Soneva Jani. Both a three- and five-night stay include a one-time wellness consultation with Soneva Soul’s resident medical experts, daily treatments of choice, one vitamin therapy or major autohemotherapy session, one hyperbaric oxygen therapy session, and daily fitness, yoga and meditation sessions. A seven-night package includes additional vitamin therapy or major autohemotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions.

To further support guests in achieving their wellness goals, each package also includes daily full board at selected dining destinations, where delicious, wholesome menus place emphasis on plant-based cuisine and adaptogenic foods that rebalance and restore.

Package rates are based on one guest in a one-bedroom villa. A second adult may join the Wellness Package for an additional USD 500 per night at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.