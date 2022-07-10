Milaidhoo Maldives appoints David Castaño as General Manager, Zayan Fayaz as PR & Communications Manager

Milaidhoo Maldives has announced the appointment of David Castaño as the new General Manager and Zayan Fayaz as PR & Communications Manager.

David Castaño, who is a native of Spain, brings a wealth of experience, having worked in some of the finest luxury resorts in destinations such as Bhutan, Cook Islands, Tanzania, Chile, and New Zealand. In his new role, David is a natural leader who will ensure consistent delivery of the exceptional and unique guest experiences based on Milaidhoo’s concept and brand promise.

David’s most recent experiences include a key focus on achieving accolades through successfully meeting high standards of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) brand globally.

David said, “It is a pleasure to take on the role as General Manager at Milaidhoo, a small island with an outstanding story and an amazing reputation. Milaidhoo creates many moments of happiness with its guests and its team every day, and this energy is what brings synergy to its well-balanced success. We look forward to being the leading five-star resort of Baa Atoll and to reach even higher standards with the same energy this island already exudes.”

Zayan is a Maldivian national who has worked in various industries in his career. In addition to having worked in the hospitality industry, his experiences also include the banking industry, and he had also run his own advertising agency business. He brings with him significant expertise in the field of marketing, PR, and design to Milaidhoo. Most recently, Zayan worked with a luxury property in Dubai as Marketing and Communications Manager. In his role at Milaidhoo, Zayan will be responsible for managing the media relations, marketing, communication, and partnerships of the luxury boutique resort.

Zayan said, “I am very excited and optimistic about taking up my role with the Milaidhoo family. Milaidhoo holds a gleaming reputation among its guests and its employees, and I look forward to continuing to address our target audience with consistent, meaningful, and engaging communication activities.”

Milaidhoo is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. This boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom-made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect. Each guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to the guest’s every need. Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight, with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the islands’ heritage and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over a lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of re-invented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing bare-foot informality within this tropical island’s natural, lush setting. As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is child-free and tranquil where any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

For more information: www.milaidhoo.com