Velaa Private Island Maldives opens GCC sales office

Velaa Private Island Maldives, an ultra-luxury resort, has appointed AllDetails in Dubai to be its representative in the GCC as the region emerges as a key market for the luxury resort.

The boutique agency has already been promoting the private island for the last 4 years through PR initiatives in the GCC, however the new scope will include promoting the resort to region’s travel trade and luxury specialists.

The appointment, which comes into immediate effect, is the result of the resort’s objectives to expand its engagement and promotional activities within the GCC. As a part of this initiative, AllDetails will be developing and implementing a host of activities that will educate and build brand awareness for the property with trade and tourism professionals in the region.

Velaa Private Island is an idyllic island retreat nestled in the Indian Ocean. It offers seclusion, privacy, and pristine waters, ideal for those seeking a relaxing and exclusive leisure break. With its stunning white sand beaches, beautiful coral reef, and lush vegetation, this tranquil island is home to everything that a world-class resort has to offer.

The resort, just a short seaplane flight from Male International Airport, offers 47 private villas and exclusive four bedroom residences, 18 built over water. The Romantic Pool Residence that can only be reached by boat is an ultra-private one-bedroom villa suspended above the lagoon and perfect for honeymooners or a romantic getaway.

For the epicurean, Velaa Private Island boasts an extraordinary culinary experience with venues that are unrivalled throughout the Maldives complemented by an extensive wine cellar featuring an exclusive wine selection from around the globe. With three restaurants, two bars and a wine cellar, Velaa Private Island offers an unforgettable culinary journey to its guests.

The Spa boasts cutting-edge therapies infused with an ancestral art of touch, a golf academy designed by Jose Maria Olazabal, a wide array of land and water sports, private leisure yachts and private excursions making the resort the perfect place to create private and intimate moments with your loved ones.

Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts. Designed by award-winning Czech architect Petr Kolar as “an elegant fusion of Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury, intimate with Maldivian nuances”.

Velaa Private Island is the realisation of a dream to create a ‘beyond luxury’ exclusive boutique hideaway in the Maldives. Velaa means “Turtle” in the local language – named after generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch. From a broader “bird’s eye view” which greets arrivals by seaplane, the island’s exclusive over-water villas are also constructed to resemble the head of a turtle, with the island forming the body.