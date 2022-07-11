The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives to host world-class wellness practitioner Numthip Puntha

Acclaimed complementary and alternative medicine expert Numthip Puntha has announced an exclusive two-month residency at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, that will take place from the 20th July until 10th September 2022

Found nestled in the Raa Atoll on Huruvalhi Island, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has brought a fresh approach to their retreat resort, offering a series of world-class wellness practitioners to channel mind, body and spiritual connection. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has announced a special residency by Numthip Puntha, a Master Reiki and Sound Healing Practitioner and Physiotherapist. Numthip joins the island to bring a selection of her exclusive practices for guests to discover their spiritual and physical self, whilst relaxing in the pristine sandy beaches and indulging in one of the resort’s 115 Overwater Villas, each with a private pool overlooking the ocean.

Renowned for her practices with exclusive resorts including The Standard, Hua Hin and Amatara Wellness, Numthip performs unique treatments that incorporate energy integrative body work, healing, stress management and coaching. Numthip’s unparalleled practices exclusive to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives include: Integrative Healing Massage for physical tension and energy enhancing; Tibetan Sound and Reiki Healing for emotional wellness and energy enhancing; Vacuum Cupping Massage for physical tension and detoxification and Postural Integration Exercise for posture alignment and core stability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Numthip Puntha as our newest wellness star, providing our guests with a chance to refresh, rejuvenate, and reset while on vacation,” says Jesper Soerensen, General Manager of The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives. “Just like the other wellness masters who join our residency programme, Numthip (Khun Amp) brings a wealth of knowledge and techniques to provide customised health and well-being experiences that enhance our guests’ wellness journey and make their stay at The Standard even more exclusive.”

“I am really excited by the opportunity to provide a life-changing experience to the guests of The Standard. My range of treatments and workshops that includes Reiki, integrative bodywork, cupping, and sound therapy are designed to allow them to discover new ways of wellness. They can expect a holistic experience that helps them incorporate healing practices and methods into daily life,” adds Numthip Puntha (Khun Amp).

Numthip Puntha’s treatments will take place in The Spa’s Ocean views from one of the nine private rooms, along with an indoor hydrotherapy playground boasting a traditional communal Hamman, cypress aroma steam room and contract plunge shower. The perfect place to recover, play, chill and explore.