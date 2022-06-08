Kuda Villingili Maldives celebrates first anniversary

Opened on 06th June 2021, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is now celebrating its first Anniversary. On this very special day for the resort, the management extended their deepest gratitude to the guests, ambassadors, and stakeholders who have helped establish the resort as a stunning destination where guests’ time and space are redefined. It would not have been attainable without the unwavering faith everyone has had in the value that the resort stands for.

Kuda Villingili believes in one philosophy – happy ambassadors make for happy guests. As a privately owned and managed resort, Kuda Villingili believes in the intrinsic value of developing ambassadors’ potential. It is a philosophy developed from the ideology of the owner of MFAR, a visionary leader and philanthropist who considers the betterment of people in all his entrepreneurial decisions.

The resort has worked closely with the local community over the past year and supports them as part of its sustainability initiatives. In the future as well, the resort intends to develop this synergy further and work towards a more sustainable future together. Kuda Villingili’s sustainability efforts extend toward green initiatives, as demonstrated by the actions taken to achieve Green Globe certification.

The first anniversary of Kuda Villingili was capped with a celebratory lunch served by the management for the ambassadors, and an event held at The Hawkers for the guests and ambassadors. Everyone joined in the celebration for a memorable time in their home away from home.

General Manager Morgan Martinello said: “It is a moment of pride looking at our past achievements. The resort opened amid the pandemic, yet we have been able to come this far with the support of everyone involved. I am sincerely grateful to our guests, ambassadors, the owners, and stakeholders who continue to be part of this family.”

Located a mere 30-minute comfortable speedboat ride away from the Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives embraces cultural diversity. Designing its Suite, 59 beach villas, and 36 water villas in an Asian eclectic style, further enriched by the local arts and fabrics, the spacious open-plan accommodation offers a 180-degree view of the vast Indian Ocean. It is a haven where guests can spend time with their loved ones, make up for lost times, and build or strengthen friendships. From culinary delights served in seven restaurants to an idyllic Spa located on a separate island, a Kuda Fiyo, Tennis courts, and recreation center for thrill-seekers, to an azure destination pool spanning 150m, Kuda Villingili is a slice of paradise where everyone is welcome.