Unforgettable escapes this Eid al-Adha with Soneva

This Eid al-Adha, Soneva’s award-winning resorts have planned an unforgettable programme to delight guests of all ages. Sun-drenched summer days at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives are filled with Eid-inspired dining journeys and celebrations, rare experiences that bring you closer to nature and engaging programmes full of wonder for young Sonevians.

From secluded beachside and jungle sanctuaries to over-water retreats with unmatched ocean views, Soneva’s expansive private villas provide the ultimate hideaway to reconnect with loved ones during Eid. For an indulgent family stay or romantic getaway, Soneva’s latest offers feature exclusive villa rates and complimentary half-board dining, indulgent Soneva Soul wellness treatments, domestic transfers, 24/7 Barefoot Butler service and more at each of its resorts in the Maldives.

Soneva Fushi

From July 7 – 16, guests at Soneva Fushi can enjoy a range of culinary experiences specially tailored for the Eid celebrations. Start the day at Mihiree Mithaa, with live music and a delectable array of speciality dishes prepared by our master chefs. Dine on a Maldivian themed buffet featuring local delicacies prepared by the women of Maalhos for lunch. Savour local flavours with a Malaafai eating experience. Or feast on an Eid-inspired dinner buffet accompanied by live drumming from traditional Boduberu performers, before uncovering tales from the Maldives’ rich history while sitting around the campfire.

From July 4 – 12, two-Michelin-starred Italian chef Alberto Faccani will also be hosting a series of exclusive dining events as part of the Soneva Stars roster, while former professional footballer Rafael Márquez will be hosting a series of summer football camps from July 25 – August 8. While there’s no better time to visit Soneva Fushi, following the Eid holidays acclaimed chefs Mark Lundgaard, Nina Metayer, Mickael Viljanen and Bart De Pooter, and astrophysicist Sarafina Nance will be also visiting the Baa Atoll throughout the summer months.

Under the Maldives’ endless blue skies, throughout the Eid holidays guests can try their hand at cooking local dishes during a Maldivian cooking class, set sail on a traditional dhoni for an afternoon of fishing and cooking what they catch, or pay a visit to a neighbouring island to experience local celebrations and dine with a Maldivian family at their home. Guests can also take part in an array of traditional Maldivian celebrations that reveal the essence of Eid. Make a splash during the fen kulhi water fights, compete against other guests during the goani sack race or can toss at the Sandbank, or put their best foot forward during the annual Hosts vs guests football tournament.

Those who want to reconnect with the natural world can accompany Soneva Fushi’s resident marine biologist on a guided snorkelling trip to one of the spectacular reefs found in the Baa Atoll, or swim with majestic manta rays in the nearby Hanifaru Bay – home to one of the world’s largest manta populations that form huge feeding chains and barrel-roll through the water. Guests can also join a Conscious Experience and tour the island’s Eco Centro Waste to Wealth Centre and the organic gardens at Fresh in the Garden – both of which offer an insight into Soneva’s sustainable philosophy.

Young Sonevians will be entertained for every moment of the holidays, with fun, enriching daily programmes for children and teens at The Den, as well as mentoring and complimentary activities from Oppidan Education. Teens, meanwhile, are invited to join football freestyler Marcel Gurk during his series of freestyle camps workshops, or learn about conservation and the environment with the Soneva Academy which takes young learners outside of the classroom with immersive modular courses. Taking children and teens aged 12 and up from ‘junior’ to ‘expert’, the courses cover a range of fascinating topics, including the Night Sky in the Maldives, Become a Birdwatcher, Zero Waste and Plastic Pollution in the Maldives, Mosquitoes and Mosquito-borne Diseases, Marine Life of the Maldives and the Adventure of the Corbin, a quest across the seas in the wake of an ancient galleon.

Soneva Jani

As part of the ever-changing Soneva Stars calendar, Soneva Jani will be hosting a culinary residency by one of the greatest Dutch culinary talents, Jonathan Zandbergen, from July 1 – 12. Executive Chef at Restaurant Merlet in Schoorl, Netherlands, and with cooking methods that combine both tradition and innovation, he has won numerous prestigious awards, including the ‘Prix Culinary Le Taittinger’ in 2014, as well as being crowned Gault & Millau’s ‘Most Talented Chef’ in 2017.

Chef and director at two Michelin-starred Kong Hans Kælder restaurant in Copenhagen, Mark Lundgaard, will also be at Soneva Jani from July 14 – 23, showcasing his distinctive mix of classic French and new Nordic cuisine. Football freestyling sensation Marcel Gurk will be offering his freestyle workshops to Soneva Jani’s youngest guests from July 1 – 13, followed shortly by sporting legend David Villa from July 20 – 31. And for guests wishing to extend their stay after Eid, the Soneva Stars line up continues with world renowned chefs Nina Metayer, Mickael Viljanen and Bart De Pooter set to visit Soneva Jani during the summer months too.

Guests can also continue their culinary explorations during an Arabian spice voyage as part of the Eid celebrations. At Soneva Jani’s South Beach, live cooking stations serve up a sumptuous spread of fragrant dishes from across the Middle East, each dish inspired by ancient tales of adventure. After dinner, guests can take a seat on the sands and enjoy fragrant shisha and mocktails late into the evening. Throughout the holidays, the Shisha Beach Bar offers an ideal spot for sundowners too, with unmatched views as the sun sets over the horizon.

Each day at Soneva Jani begins with complimentary yoga, group mobility or meditation sessions at Soneva Soul. There is also a range of healing spa therapies, including bespoke vitamin therapy sessions and complimentary Ayurvedic consultations. Those looking for an ocean adventure can join a windsurfing lesson, try an e-surfboard or learn to soar over the waves on a flyboard. Or they can cruise to the deeper waters of the Indian Ocean at sunset in search of playful dolphins.

Families with children can enjoy a fun-packed programme of activities at The Den children’s zone – from beachside picnics and ocean bingo to making a splash with an array of watersports. Older children and teens aged 12 and up can also join the expert-led, modular courses by the Soneva Academy. As part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring that younger guests stay inspired and intrigued outside of term-time, Soneva has also partnered with Oppidan Education, a British-based mentoring firm created to help children continue their learning outside of the classroom and reach their full potential. As well as complimentary drop-in workshops with fun, educational activities at The Den, Oppidan will also offer private, one-on-one appointments, which can be scheduled each afternoon.

