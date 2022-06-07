Kandolhu Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef

Kandolhu Maldives continues to raise the bar as an esteemed dining destination in the North Ari Atoll by welcoming Executive Chef Andrew Smith into its fold.

A British national, Chef Andrew brings 14 years of experience honed in a distinguished portfolio of Michelin-acclaimed restaurants, several private resort islands, and luxury properties in the United Kingdom, the Maldives, and Seychelles.

Fuelled by a resolve to exceed expectations, his key achievements include earning a Michelin star during his stint as Sous-Chef in Thackeray’s at Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent. In 2011, he successfully clinched a Michelin bib gourmand within three months as Group Head Chef in George & Dragon.

Before joining Kandolhu, he served as a Consultant Chef at Oakley Hall Hotel and at a Five AA Rosettes and a Michelin star fine-dining restaurant in London. Asked about his new outpost in the intimate 5-star resort, Chef Andrew remarks: “It is a fantastic little island that offers our guests a wealth of experiences. I believe that the beauty is in the fact we can offer tailored culinary experiences to our guests and treat them as a family by creating unique experiences.”

Declaring his aspirations of what’s to come in the dining scene of Kandolhu, he expressed his plans to reinstate touches of Maldivian cuisine into the bill of fare and expand bespoke dining experiences with a Chef’s Table.

Now at the helm of the kitchen of Kandolhu, Chef Andrew deftly binds the nuanced styles of his humble team to deliver distinctive gastronomy that catapults Kandolhu on the culinary map.

Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.