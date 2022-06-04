Rihiveli Maldives Resort appoints Ali Naseer Hussein as F&B Director

Rihiveli Maldives Resort has appointed Ali Naseer Hussein as its Director of Food and Beverage.

A Maldivian national, Naseer has more than a decade of experience in the food and beverage industry, and previously held the position of Food and Beverage Manager at Coco Palm Dhunikolhu.

His earlier work experience in senior roles has taken him to key luxury resorts across the Maldives, including Dusit Thani Maldives, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort and Spa.

Naseer will manage the resort’s overall food and beverage service operations, ensuring the highest of standards are met across Rihiveli’s food and beverage outlets – each with its own distinct personality and aesthetic to accentuate.

Rihiveli, the iconic barefoot resort in Maldives, reopened under a new management in November.

A popular choice among European repeat guests, Rihiveli is set on the stunning island of Mahaanaelhi Huraa in South Male Atoll. Unique to its surroundings are two virgin islands within the lagoon, both easily accessible on foot or by canoe.

In Rihiveli, guests live at the rhythm of nature with a choice of 50 bungalows, all sunset or sunrise facing. The villas feature simple and minimalistic design, with wooden interior, thatched roof. Each villa has a private outdoor patio that comes with sunbeds and a hammock to relax.

The overwater Lagoon Restaurant offers an array of international cuisines and themed dinner nights. At the Sunset Bar, guests can wind down with a dink in hand and enjoy the variety of entertainment on offer.

A range of activities and excursions is available. The watersports centre offers a huge range of activities, including snorkelling trips, windsurfing, sailing and much more.

Guests can participate in any of the dive programmes available from the Dive Centre, including Bubble Maker and Discover Scuba Diving plus advanced certificate courses. The centre also offers dive packages to explore popular dive sites in the atoll.

At the Nala Spa, succumb to absolute relaxation in a peaceful atmosphere. Each of the treatments provided by experienced therapists is made with products of choice and personalised to offer the ultimate relaxation of the mind, body and soul.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.rihiveliresort.com or email to reservations@rihiveliresort.com.