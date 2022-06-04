Maldives represented at Halal In Travel Global Summit

Top tourism professionals from the Maldives have participated in the Halal In Travel Global Summit, the premier event in global Muslim-friendly travel industry.

From May 31 to June 2, Halal In Travel Global Summit 2022 brought together more than 60 experts from National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), travel industry stakeholders, and online travel industry players from around the world to share insights and ideas on how to prepare destinations and businesses to engage with the Muslim/Halal tourism market to accelerate recovery.

The keynote speeches were delivered by the VP of the Republic of Indonesia, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and the Tourism Ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia and Maldives.

In addition to Maldivian tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Dr Hussein Sunny Umar, Founder of Maldives Halal Travel platform, also participated in a panel discussion during the summit.

As the premier global event on the Halal tourism segment, the second edition of the three-day HIT-GS addressed some of the key areas the industry need to prepare to welcome back Muslim travellers.

This year, the event also saw the launch of the seventh edition of the “Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index 2022”, the inaugural “Halal In Travel Awards 2022,” and the second edition of the “HalalTrip 40 -2022.”