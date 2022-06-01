Maldives showcased at major European MICE event

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is showcasing the Maldives at one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions) fairs targeting the European market – IMEX Frankfurt 2022.

During this event, MMPRC and industry partners will promote how the destination seamlessly merges business with leisure, and explain to potential business travellers how business events can be transformed from conventional to a b+leisure concept in the Maldives. The event is taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from 31st May till 2nd June 2022.

IMEX is the largest MICE fair held in Germany, targeting business travellers from Europe looking for new and exciting venues and ways to host their meetings and events. This year’s IMEX event is expected to be visited by more than 4,900 trade professionals with decision-making authority. Close to 3,900 hosted buyers are expected to be present at the event.

MMPRC is participating in this event with 09 industry partners to market the unique MICE venues, opportunities available in the destination to German and European business travellers. Through the event, MMPRC will market the four main tourism products offered by the Maldives – resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards- and will promote why the privacy, security, and serenity offered by Maldives provides an ideal solution for MICE travellers.

MMPRC is representing the country in this event as part of its efforts to promote different segments of tourism available in the destination. MMPRC has been spearheading major campaigns across the globe to promote MICE opportunities available in the Maldives to potential business travellers.

Participation in this event also comes as part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for Germany, aimed at promoting the destination as a top of the mind and safe destination. MMPRC has been holding many activities, including marketing campaigns, participation in fairs and exhibitions, hosting fam trips and holding webinars and other activities, in order to increase arrivals and bookings from this market.

At present Germany is the fourth top source market to the Maldives in terms of arrivals. By 18th May 2022 Maldives welcomed 655,049 tourists to the country out of which 56,058 were from Germany.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.