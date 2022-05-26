The Westin Maldives joins Westin Hotels’ Global Running Day celebrations

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated on BAA Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, along with four sister properties around the world – The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, The Westin Singapore, The Westin Hamburg and The Westin London City collaborate on amplifying their Global Running Day activation across the five properties’ social media platforms.

As the preeminent well-being brand in hospitality, Westin has consistently supported Global Running Day for more than five years as a means to further encourage guests to stay active while on the road. Westin empowers guests to transcend the rigours of travel through its Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

Guests staying at any of these five Westin properties can look forward to a series of renewing activities on June 1, 2022 to celebrate the Global Running Day, from a morning race with an Olympian athlete and evening runs through vibrant cities, to healthy breakfast by the beach and gathering at The Westin London City’s Blooming summer pop-up bar to celebrate the end of their daily workout with a glass of champagne.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will be marking the Global Running Day by inviting guests and associates to participate in a curated 5-km morning run. Estalitaa Pinto, the resort’s fitness curator, will kick off the programme with a stretching session before leading the participants to run around the lush green island, while Executive Chef Gaurav Chakraborty prepares a wellness breakfast featuring a special balanced menu using the freshest ingredients with distinctive flavours such as salmon avocado multigrain toast with kale and pineapple smoothies, ready to welcome the participants after the run.

For a post-workout renewing session, guests can make their way to the Heavenly Spa by Westin for the Deep Tissue Uplift massage to eliminate muscle tension and find balance between body and mind.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali is organising ‘Maintain Your Wellness’, a running session in collaboration with the well-known Indonesian Olympian / Triathlete and Triathlon coach Andy Wibowo, where guests will get the opportunity to run around Ubud side by side with the coach.

The Westin Singapore will take guests on a scenic group run hosted by the runWESTIN Concierge Eddie through some of the city’s most iconic sights including the Art Science Museum, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Marina Bay, and Gardens by the Bay, allowing participants to explore the local in an energetic manner while taking in what the garden city has to offer.

Guests will be invited to the hotel’s outdoor infinity pool, located on Level 35, after the race for a selection of energising snacks and treats specially curated by the Executive Chef Glen Cooper. This menu will be based on refreshing treats packed with nutrients and antioxidants to speed up the recovery after exercising.

The Westin Hamburg has invited guests, local personalities and associates to join together in the thematic race in favour of inclusion, diversity, and acceptance of society margins. Thi Minh Huyen Nguyen and Daniel Marin Medina will participate in the run, who after having become immersed in the running scene in NYC, once in Berlin, decided to extend more sport access to marginalised people. Till date, their team has organised several half and full marathons, traveled internationally, and are continuing to bring running to underrepresented people. All participants are invited to enjoy a healthy breakfast at the hotel at the end of the programme.

The Westin London City is planning to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in conjunction with Global Running Day. A brand-new circular 7.5K route conducted by its Rise & Run ambassador Charlie Watson, AKA @TheRunnerBeans and The Westin London City’s Run Concierge, will take guests for an invigorating run along the River Thames until Buckingham Palace. A post-run gathering with drinks will take place at the Westin Blooming summer pop-up bar to kick off the bank holiday weekend.