JOALI Maldives brings global artists to create immersive art dinners

Guests at the artistic island escape, JOALI Maldives, can combine gastronomical experiences with art and education this summer, as a new series of immersive painting events is launched.

Monthly art dinners at the artistic hub will see theExecutive Chef, preparing paints using herbs and flowers from the island’s own Chef Garden, for an interactive experience led by female artists from around the world.

During the specially curated dinner, guests at one of the Maldives’ newest resorts, are invited to participate in interactive art pieces set up in the host restaurant, in a unique experience led by one of a series of guest artists guiding the evenings on the magical Maldivian island.

Whether guests are experienced artists or novices, the art dinners are designed to be open to all, inviting participants to explore their creativity in a fun, interactive environment around a long communal table at the resort where art is at its heart, in a warm, social setting.

The art dinners series will take place starting from May at each of the resort’s restaurants where guests can explore culinary creativity while immersing in artistic exploration at the tropical haven.

Part of the Women in Arts programme, an initiative from JOALI’s founder Esin Güral Argat to give back to the local community, the art dinner series is a continuation of the JOALI philosophy supporting the artistic community and pioneering gender equality. Local art can be found all over the luxurious island retreat, which pays homage to its Maldivian roots through art and design.

The works of art created through the programme are on display and sold at the JOALI Art Studio for guests to purchase, showcasing local talent and generating much-needed revenue for the remote island community.

“JOALI certainly goes beyond providing guests with picturesque views of the Maldivian landscape,” said Enver Arslan. “We hope that this one-of-a-kind holiday destination will enrich guests’ experience by infusing it with spectacular art installations, immersing visitors in the splendour of art and nature.”

Four dining destinations will be participating in the summer series, reflecting the diversity of the resort’s culinary offerings with flavours from around the world.

Bringing an Asian feel, there are two offerings. Vandhoo, a specially designed dining experience encompasses Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Mediterranean cuisines while Saoke, a distinctly Japanese restaurant, has been designed by world-renowned restaurant architect Noriyoshi Muramatsu. With breathtaking Indian Ocean views, the floating restaurant serves select sakes, sushiand a choice of teppanyaki or kotatsu seating for iron-griddle enthusiasts.

Bellinis will also feature in the events programme, famous for being home to the island’s perfect cocktails, notably, Bellinis and homemade Limoncellos, with a carefully crafted menu by Michelin star Chef Theodor Falser. In addition to its mouth-watering aperitifs, the Mediterranean fine dining experience offers a taste of authentic Italy in the heart of the Maldives.

The art dinners experience would not be complete without the magical al fresco dining under the stars at Tuh’u, where guests can relish the flavours of the Levant on the sand surrounded by the sparkling palms and the night sky. The island’s more casual affair offers a different atmosphere for guests to delve into their inner artists guided by the inspiration of nature.