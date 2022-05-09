Summer escape at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

A family holiday should be all about treating yourselves to a refreshing break from your normal habits and day-to-day life. Travelling with children may appear routine as taking care of them does not simply stop on vacation.

Make your trip more relaxing by planning breaks, food and child-friendly activities by booking your stay at the Grand Park Kodhipparu where the staff will help guests in taking care of their children by occupying them with activities such as the Little Explorer Kids Club, Libraries, Baby sitting and water activities in the kid’s pool.

To make things even better, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers children under the age of 12 a complimentary stay with free meals and a selection of offers guests can choose well within their needs.

For more information visit: www.parkhotelgroup.com.