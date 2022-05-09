SSI launches upgraded app

SSI, the world’s largest professional dive business-based training agency, has announced that the highly anticipated MySSI App upgrade is here.

The new, state-of-the-art MySSI App is unique in the diving industry boasting new features, a modern design, and improved user-friendliness.

With this impressive free diving app, you can access everything you need to go diving and stay connected to diving at all times.

Whether you run an SSI Training Centre, are a professional, or just love diving, the MySSI App has all you need to boost your business, support your students, and record your diving adventure. These features are just the start of what you will discover in the essential, new MySSI diving app: