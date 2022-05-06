Sheraton Maldives celebrates special family Eid al-Fitr

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa opened their doors to the families of their beloved associates to celebrate Eid al- Fitr, falling on 2nd May 2022.

A day filled with fun, special games, activities and Eid celebrations were organised by the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa team for approximately 139 family members including 42 children who were able to spend quality time with their loved ones working in the resort.

The day started at 6am, with the management team of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa greeting associates’ family members upon arrival to the resort. Families staying overnight and in day-use rooms made their way to their respective accommodations with Eid prayers beginning at Jalsaa at 7:30AM. After Eid Salaam (Eid greetings) and a special Eid breakfast, the activities commenced; dangling moon and stars, canoe race, making paper lanterns and a magic show. Following a splendid lunch feast in the Associates’ Cafeteria, the rest of the activities commenced. Special kid’s activities including coconut palm weaving, face painting, origami class, art class, cooking class and musical chairs took place in the Star Hut, the associate’s gathering place.

Eid celebrations started after lunch with a “Kula Koadi Parade”; a water color parade with boduberu music and dancing followed by “Koadi Jehun” and “Koadi Kendun” at Kakuni Beach. More games followed a lovely afternoon tea; with Maldivian Games “Thin Mugoali”, “Faiga Thalhaa”, “Bashi” and a sack race before some of the family members departed from the resort after a fulfilling day well spent.

General Manager Emilio Fortini, on behalf of all the associates of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa received beautiful paintings created by Hussain Naaish, one of the associate’s children and a creative and talented artist, as a token of gratitude.