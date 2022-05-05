Gili Lankanfushi celebrates island-grown produce with new menu and chef’s table

Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives has launched a new plant-based menu and Gili Garden dining experience. Led by Executive Chef Harinath Govindaraj, the new menu is a celebration of the organic produce grown in the resort’s organic Gili Garden, where guests can now experience a full Chef’s Table tasting experience.

Chef Hari has been an instrumental member of the Gili Lankanfushi Maldives culinary team for over a decade. He is responsible for growing everything in the lush Gili Garden, from organic herbs and greens to fruits and edible flowers. The ever-growing range of produce is showcased within the new menu’s signature dishes, which include ‘Baked Beetroot Carpaccio’ and the ‘Grilled Eggplant Steak and Teriyaki Tofu.’ For those with a sweet tooth, the ‘Flourless Black Bean Brownie’ is sure to delight.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new plant-based menu at Gili Lankanfushi, which is centred on the glorious Gili Garden. There is often a misconception that vegan and vegetarian cuisine is limited, and I wish to disprove that idea by sharing my knowledge of the endless dishes that can be easily created using plant-based ingredients,” said Chef Harinath Govindaraj. “As a chef, it’s my belief that the garden is not just not a part of the kitchen but the heart of the kitchen and our guests will now be able to not only taste its produce but to dine within its serene and most relaxing beauty.”

The new plant-based menu is now available to order at the resort’s Kashiveli restaurant. The Gili Garden Chef’s Table Experience at Gili Lankanfushi is available to book from 1st May 2022. Sample recipes are available on request.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com