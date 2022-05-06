MMPRC showcases Maldives’ underwater escapades at Thailand Dive Expo 2022

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (Visit Maldives/MMPRC) and industry partners showcase the underwater escapades and beauty of the Maldives at Thailand Dive Expo 2022. The event will be held at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center from 5 – 8 May 2022.

The largest such event to be held in Thailand, Thailand Dive Expo 2022 brings together; leading holiday destinations; dive and water sport equipment manufacturers; dive resorts; tourism boards; and marine conservation and diving organisations. The fair provides the opportunity to promote their products and services, and to network and collaborate with potential clients and customers. Thailand Tourism Agencies, boat manufacturers and local diving resorts, dive operators and dive schools are joined at the event by a number of diving industry players from all over the world.

MMPRC and industry partners are attending this event to market the breathtaking beauty of our dive sites, and to promote varying underwater and watersports adventures available in the destination for enthusiast tourists seeking thrill, fun and unique experiences in the Maldives. During the event we will promote the tourism products of the Maldives to the South East Asian (SEA) Market- our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards- along with information on our unique experiences and the latest safe travel guidelines.

Through our participation in this event, we hope to establish Maldives as a safe haven and a top of the mind destination, to maintain and strengthen destination presence in the SEA Market. Such events also provide local industry partners the opportunity to showcase/promote their products. These events assist the destination in achieving pre pandemic arrival numbers and increase overall arrival numbers from the region. Participation in the event is aligned with our marketing strategy for the SEA market, which is focused on ambient outdoor campaigns and other activities to strengthen Maldives brand in all major cities of the SEA countries, raise arrival numbers, re-orient the perception of Maldives solely as a honeymoon, luxury destination. The strategy also aims to target segments such as families and Muslim travellers from this market.

From 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year.