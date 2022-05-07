Kudadoo Maldives Private Island earns prestigious Forbes Five-Star accolade

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi has earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and the Kudadoo team is very proud to be named as the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

Kudadoo is a destination of magnificence and pure escapism that treads lightly on the environment, and it has had many prestigious accolades bestowed upon it since opening in 2018. This official 5 Star rating is testament to the dedication of the entire team in ensuring our residents are enveloped in luxury every step of the way. Private butlers deliver our all-encompassing Anything. Anytime. Anywhere. fully-inclusive concept to curate bespoke holiday experiences that will capture the imagination and leave residents spellbound.