Soneva Namoona, Noonu Atoll Council sign MOU to implement sustainable waste management across Noonu atoll

Soneva Namoona, the NGO pioneering a new approach to waste management in Maldives, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Noonu Atoll council, to adopt Soneva Namoona’s transformative approach to recycling and waste management to the islands of Noonu Atoll.

The MOU, signed today in Noonu Manadhoo, will see Soneva Namoona take on a strategy and technical consultancy role to work with the Atoll Council to implement the Namoona Sustainable Waste Management model, which focuses on island-level solutions, such as a reduction in single-use plastics and the proper segregation and sorting of waste.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, President of the Noonu Atoll Council, Mohamed Basheer, said:

“We need to prioritize sustainable waste management to ensure that we preserve the natural beauty of our nation for future generations. To do this in the islands we need technical assistance. We are happy that this M.O.U. will pave way for N. Atoll to receive such assistance. We hope that more atolls will take us as an example and start their own sustainable waste management programs across the Maldives.”

Katarzyna Maria Izydorczyk (Kash), Director of Soneva Namoona Operations and Community Engagement, said:

“We are excited to embark on this journey with the proactive and ambitious Noonu Atoll Council to work together towards spreading and adapting more sustainable waste management processes and systems across the atoll.”

The MOU builds on work that Soneva Namoona has already started in Noonu Kudafari, Lhohi and Magoodhoo.

Soneva Namoona has, amongst other things, conducted ‘zero waste champion trainings’ in the islands to inspire people to become experts in waste segregation, processing and management. The NGO has also provided each of the three island’s waste management centres with waste compactors, to decrease the volume of waste for efficient storage and transportation.

Furthermore, Soneva Namoona is setting up a Soneva water bottling facility on Kudafari to provide drinking water to the island in reusable 1-liter glass and large 18.9-liter reusable plastic bottles.

The work in Noonu Atoll complements Soneva Namoona’s waste management work in Baa Atoll, where they have worked with Maalhos, Dharavandhoo and Kihaadhoo reduce their use of plastics, improve waste segregation and recycling, and stop the open burning of garbage.