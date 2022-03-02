Business Featured News Travel

The Traveller Global reopens Maldives office

25 views March 2, 2022

The Traveller Global, an airline ticketing and tour operator, on Tuesday reopened its local office in Maldives.

It was initially opened in 2016, but was temporarily closed in 2020 due to Covid-19 related lockdowns.

At a ceremony held at the office, located on the first floor of Ma. Falhugiri, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Maldives A M J Sadiq opened the office.

The Traveller Global is a PSA of Sri Lankan Airlines. It also offers a wide range of airline ticketing services in the Maldives.

Managing Director Yameen Adam said that they looked forward to continuing the services they offered before including ticketing, inbound travel packages, visa services for Umrah and Hajj groups, as well as other travel related services.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Soneva Namoona, Noonu Atoll Council sign MOU to implement sustainable waste management across Noonu atoll
World Seagrass Day marks four years of seagrass conservation efforts in Maldives, what happens now?
MMA, BJJ, UFC Champions José Aldo, Leo Santos visit The Red Mat at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
MMPRC launches campaign with leading German tour operator FTI
Shafraz Naeem sets regional record with 50-hour dive
Master Chef Junior Host Andrei Shmakov to host exclusive dinners, Marriott Bonvoy Moments Experience in Maldives

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House