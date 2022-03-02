The Traveller Global reopens Maldives office

The Traveller Global, an airline ticketing and tour operator, on Tuesday reopened its local office in Maldives.

It was initially opened in 2016, but was temporarily closed in 2020 due to Covid-19 related lockdowns.

At a ceremony held at the office, located on the first floor of Ma. Falhugiri, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Maldives A M J Sadiq opened the office.

The Traveller Global is a PSA of Sri Lankan Airlines. It also offers a wide range of airline ticketing services in the Maldives.

Managing Director Yameen Adam said that they looked forward to continuing the services they offered before including ticketing, inbound travel packages, visa services for Umrah and Hajj groups, as well as other travel related services.