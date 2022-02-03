Rekindle romance in utopia at Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives

Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives presents a haven to celebrate your love this Valentine’s Day and beyond

A limitless horizon. Teal skies that melt into turquoise waters, and a gentle breeze that cocoons you. Picture the most breath-taking beach you’ve ever stepped foot on, and an impossibly idyllic island that makes for a dream getaway. These resorts from Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in the Maldives present the ideal backdrop and setting to celebrate love with curated romance packages to make your escape truly magical – for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

The resorts blend all the ingredients together to create a vista for a perfect romantic rendezvous, from private romantic beach dinners at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, to exploring the life underwater together at W Maldives, designing an amorous beach proposal at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, to embarking on a secluded honeymoon at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. Each of the resorts is located on its’ own private island, creating an exclusive and peaceful environment, almost as though they were designed for couples to spend carefree time together where they can delight in moonlit picnics, soothing massages and crafted experiences in one of the world’s most romantic retreats.

Explore what’s on offer and prepare to make these five-star resorts the destination for your most ethereal romantic escapade yet, where one can relish culinary delights on the shores of pristine beaches, find relaxation in luxurious spa treatments to the sounds of the waves and raise a toast to love with magnificent sunsets overlooking the azure Indian Ocean.

Memorable moments at JW Marriott Maldives

With amethyst sunsets against azure blue waters and every second customised to one’s most wishful likes, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a sliver of paradise on the crescent shaped Shaviyani Atoll, the perfect setting for a romantic getaway. The resort is well-known for its’ bespoke experiences, from petal-covered pathways leading towards the gentle waves, local drummers keeping the beat and dreamy beach dinner set-ups as the sun explodes into a million colors dipping into the horizon.

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free vacation. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalized Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and unique destination dining experiences.

This February, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate memorable moments with their His & Her package and indulge in a luxurious setting overlooking the mesmerising turquoise waters with a romantic private beach dinner, a signature couple spa treatment, and a Valentine’s corner with special treats for your special one.

It’s a date at W Maldives

Set in the middle of the Indian Ocean, located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is surrounded by a white sandy beach, pristine turquoise waters and one of the most amazing house reefs in Maldives, home to unscripted diversity of marine life, unmistakably a utopia for couples. W Maldives invites guests to indulge in a luxurious dreamy escape for two in tropical paradise, with exceptional romantic dinners and pampering massages overlooking the idyllic ocean in overwater treatment rooms at the AWAY® Spa.

For stays through the month of February, IT’S A DATE! At W Maldives featuring a curated package inclusive of a 60 min massage for two at AWAY® Spa, a three-course private dinner for two at Coral Terrace, one romantic bubble bath set up and a bottle of Champagne or non-alcoholic sparkling juice. Additionally they’ve lined-up a series of culinary happenings with four ways to dine this Valentine including – Dine Around the Island, offering 5-courses each at a different venue at the resort; XOXO, a private dinner at the beach or the coral terrace; Cruisin’ In Love, an extravagant escapade aboard the ESCAPE yacht or Castaway Valentine Bliss, an ultimate luxury indulgence with a combination of romance and relaxation at Gaathafushi private island.

Celebrate love at Sheraton Maldives

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa sits in the middle of a shimmering turquoise lagoon and is postcard-perfect with swaying palms kissing white sandy beaches. Its’ ocean view and overwater villas are the ideal getaway spots for a bit of romance.

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, the resort is accessible via a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for couples who prefer brief travel. Featuring seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, Shine Spa located on a private island for maximum indulgence, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, or those looking at a getaway to rekindle their romance.

As part of the Cruise & Dine package, accommodation in a premium water bungalow or water villa awaits guests, along with an extravagant 5-course dinner at a designated dining venue paired with a selection of premium wines that accompany each course and shared and scheduled round trip transfers for two by speedboat.

Romantic escape at Westin Maldives

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort sits in the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, surrounded by the Indian Ocean offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore a magical underworld and be privy to the stunning coral reefs and exotic fauna of the Baa Atoll. A romantic getaway here promises understated glamor— dinner under starlight on silky white sands, Maldivian offerings, Champagne to blur the edges, and of course indulgent spa treatments in dreamlike settings. Heavenly Spa by Westin™ features uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, almost drowning you in liquid serenity.

Celebrating love not just in February but right through till July, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests for A Romantic Escape with an in-villa floating breakfast to start the day followed by a rejuvenating spa treatment for two, to a romantic five-course dinner based on stimulating fresh ingredients – the perfect celebration of love awaits at this unique destination. The curated package includes The Art of Love experience by Heavenly Spa consisting of a 60-minute massage, a 30-minute facial and a 30-minute Heavenly Bath with sparkling wine. It also includes a one-time destination dining experience for two or a five-course menu paired with wine if you’re at the resort on February 14, 2022 and last but not least, an inspiring sunset yoga session or breathing workshop with their wellness guru will ensure a total reconnection with your loved one and yourself.

