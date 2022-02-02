Dusit Thani Maldives launches romantic Valentine’s experiences

With the Month of Romance just around the corner, world class luxury resort Dusit Thani Maldives is planning a range of romantic experiences to enhance couples’ getaways to Baa Atoll.

From memorable Valentine’s Day dinners with special gifts, to exclusive spa and wellness activities, lovers will find everything they need to form a deeper connection in paradise.

Champagne cocktails await couples at Sea Grill restaurant, where tables for two on the terrace offer ocean views by candlelight. The “Love Inspired” menu is a five-course gastronomic adventure accompanied by a bottle of wine or rosé Champagne.

In a cabana on the sand, ladies receive roses and gentlemen get cigars as the exclusive “Rediscover Love” beach barbecue dinner gets underway. With limited spaces, this exclusive private dining experience includes a bottle of wine or Champagne, romantic turndown service and in-room breakfast the following day.

And for a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day, “Sandbank Romance” whisks couples to a pristine sand bar in the Indian Ocean, where a delectable dinner of perfectly grilled lobster is served with premium wine or Champagne. Guests receive roses, cigars, special turndown gifts and enjoy a Champagne floating breakfast in their luxurious room the following morning.

For couples looking to unwind together, Devarana Spa offers a shared experience designed to cultivate renewed unity. “Couple’s Connect” includes a 60-minute side-by-side massage, followed by an express facial for her and a foot reflexology treatment for him. As a symbol of love and connection, a friendship bracelet makes a special memento for each participant to cherish.

The newly launched Sandbank Yoga experience is perfect for wellness-focused lovebirds, who will sail to a secluded sandbank with the resort’s resident yogi. By exploring strengthening and lengthening postures and relaxing breathing techniques, guests will become one with the ocean and the self.

“We’re excited for the month of love and the ways our beautiful island can create a backdrop for romance,” says General Manager Thomas Weber. “Dusit is known for gracious hospitality, and here in The Maldives, we have such a great range of ways to celebrate love. We hope guests will reconnect and reignite romance in this perfect setting.”

For more information or to book any of the experiences, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com.