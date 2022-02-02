Acclaimed artist Daniel Arsham explores perpetuality in exclusive art residency at Patina Maldives

Supported by The Artling, Arsham’s upcoming residency at Patina Maldives will feature never-before-seen art pieces on the island and hosted engagements.

Beginning March 1 through March 7, 2022, New York-based artist Daniel Arsham – who has collaborated with the most celebrated creatives and brands, including Pharrell Williams, Kim Jones of Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co – will take-up an exclusive art residency at Patina Maldives’ Fari Art Atelier, supported by international art consultancy and online gallery The Artling. Throughout this intimate residency, guests of the island will observe first-hand Arsham’s creative process, alongside engaging with him personally in an Open Studio Session on March 3, an Art Talk on March 4, and a 25-seater Private Group Dinner on March 5.

The completed artworks will remain at Patina Maldives for public exhibition and purchase until 8 June 2022 at the Fari Art Atelier.

Daniel Arsham on perpetuality

An artist who does not conform to the conventional, much of Arsham’s works provide an unexpected dimensionality, with consideration to the impact of time on human environments, eroded architecture and relics, and landscapes where nature overrides structure. During the residency, Arsham will bring Patina’s concept of Perpetuality – a never-ending journey of our positive impact on people and place – to life. Arsham will be the second artist in residency for this three-part series on Perpetuality that explores humanity’s impact on nature and civilization, with James Turrell being the first.

After the residency is completed, Arsham’s artworks, inspired by and finished at Patina Maldives, will be displayed in an exhibition on the island for three months. Patina guests will gain access to a special preview sale of the artworks while on island before they are made available to the public on theartling.com.

With art a focal point of the Patina property, Arsham is in good company with Patina Maldives’ existing collection of artworks from international artists, including works such as Amarta – the latest in the long-running series of ‘Skyspaces’ by renowned U.S. artist and influential member of the California Light and Space movement, James Turrell and Home Deep Blue, a six-meter-wide tapestry by New York-based artist Hiroko Takeda.

Patina Maldives: Worldclass art destination

An “Archipelago of Artistry”, Patina Maldives believes in sharing the process of origination to amplify relations with the world around us. Embracing the energy of creativity, Patina Maldives will push the envelope of what is traditionally expected of the Maldives by positioning Fari Islands as a world-class art destination with The Artling. Through the Fari Art Atelier, guests will enjoy a continuing series of art residencies that thrive on the spirit of originality and expression, while provoking creative collaboration and connective conversations. Each residency guides guests on an uplifting journey of productive thought, with interactive seminars, 1:1 time and a closer view of the inner workings and creative processes of some of the world’s most celebrated artists.

The seclusive, remote nature of Patina Maldives is key in nurturing creation, where one is removed far from the everyday to truly reconnect with their internal state and creativity. While art installations discovered in pockets on the island invite exploration and cerebral stimulation, the residencies offer an invitation for creative discourse and engagement with like-minded individuals.

Design your stay

To curate your experience to coincide with Arsham’s residency, travelers and art collectors alike can reserve a special package available from March 1 – 7, 2022 to participate in all the events. Guests can also contact the Patina team for a specially crafted stay.

For more information and booking, visit Patina Maldives, Fari Islands (patinahotels.com).