Cora Cora becomes Maldives’ first and only resort to have all-female airport welcome team

Since its opening late last year, Cora Cora Maldives has always been an innovator! The resort’s ‘It’s Freedom Time’ ethos is at the core of everything the luxury five-star resort does, and Cora Cora Maldives has become the very first and only resort in the destination to have an all-female airport welcoming team.

Manager Rifga and her remarkable team of ladies; Jamsheedha, Nadheema, and Lomra are leading the way in Maldivian female empowerment. Aged between 25 and 34, the fabulous airport team is an inspiration to Maldivian women and young girls everywhere, illustrating that Maldivian women can have a successful career and hold management positions should they wish.

Cora Cora Maldives is changing the game and leading the charge for other resorts to (hopefully) follow. By ensuring an all-women team is on-hand at the airport to assist guests, not only are they providing their guests with exemplary customer service to start their holiday off in a relaxing manner, but they are also showing the entire world that female empowerment and equality is a top priority for Cora Cora Maldives. With their great abilities in terms of empathy, precise communication, and networking skills, the all-female airport greeting team have already shown their fantastic value for Cora Cora Maldives and make guests feel welcome the moment they step off the plane.

Justin Swart, the General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives enthuses, “It’s not easy for women in Male to find good jobs and hopefully we have set the standard, and this will encourage more women to seek employment and managerial roles. The Cora Cora Maldives all-women airport team are excellent at handling the incredibly logistically complex and high-pressure job they face at Velana International Airport. We have received only positive feedback from our guests regarding our ground handling team and are therefore immensely proud of the team who we see as our ambassadors 200km away from the island that is responsible for ‘the first and last impression’ of Cora Cora Maldives.”

Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience. Comprising of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, MokshaÒ Spa and Wellbeing Center, water sports & diving center, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, kids’ club, and Dutch Onion Art Gallery. Cora Cora Maldives is 45-minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey. Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.

