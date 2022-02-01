Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives to host Harmony children’s camp

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, Yuri Gonchar School of Stage Arts and tour operator Maldiviana, has announced the very first Harmony Children’s Camp, a yearly destination holiday camp designed to inspire and create not only art, but memories of a lifetime as well, this March.

The Harmony Holiday Camp programme advances children who are familiar with the arts, while inspiring and igniting the passion and talents of children with no prior stage art experience, making sure there is a place for anyone. Harmony Holiday Camp will host various classes in acting, singing, and dance choreography & various master classes. Aside from classes, exciting outdoor games, stimulating quests, various sports game and a DJ disco for children are also planned.

The exciting events give parents freedom to roam the beautiful and lush island of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and indulge in the various amenities offered to guests of the family camp, including an exclusive 20% discount on all spa treatments of 90 minutes duration and more.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is a multi-award-winning resort that has established itself in the market as one of the most unforgettable properties in the world. Iru Fushi hosts over 14 different restaurants and bars, covering the very best of international cuisines and promises even seasoned connoisseurs an experience the likes of which they’ve never tasted before.

Accessible by a scenic 45 minute seaplane journey north of Male’, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi houses 151 beach villas and 70 over water villas that each come with a private terrace, beach cabana, flat screen TVs, complimentary toiletries & slippers, and an outdoor rain-shower facility. Free Wi-Fi is available in all the guests room and public areas.

Follow @sunsiyamirufushi to keep up to date with their exciting new announcements, and visit Sun Siyam Iru Fushi for more information.