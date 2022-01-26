Peruvian-Japanese sensation at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Kuda Villingili Maldives curates dishes with distinct flavours from across the world to entice the palate of their guests. The newest addition to their expansive cuisines is the NIKKEI cuisine at Mar-Umi Restaurant and Bar. This Peruvian-Japanese Sensation has awed all the guests who enjoyed tasting the artistic display of aromatic dishes.

Mar-Umi brings two cultures together, with the most unique and mouth-watering gastronomical delights that are the perfect addition to the resort’s diverse offerings of the world’s strongest dominated cuisines. The specialty Ceviche with its Tiger Milk is particularly indicative of the Nikkei style.

Located by the beachfront, Mar-Umi is an ideal location to enjoy the vista and colourful sunsets of the Maldives while sipping on themed cocktails. The sensory sensation is heightened by the tropical music played by resident DJ. Helmed by the Peruvian Master Chef Rodrigo Serrano, with his culinary experience spanning three continents and trainings with S. Pellegrino awarded Chefs in South America, Mar-Umi Restaurant and Bar is set to redefine time and space for the guests of Kuda Villingili.

Located a mere 30-minute comfortable speedboat ride away from the Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Maldives embraces cultural diversity by designing its 59 beach villas and 36 water villas in an Asian eclectic style, further enriched by the local arts and fabrics. The open-plan spacious villas and Suite offer 180-degree view of the vast Indian Ocean, positioned both on the sunrise and sunset side of the island.

The resort developed its food & beverage concept to offer guests a unique gourmet journey. From The Restaurant that serves as a breakfast venue which converts to three dining venues in the evening, to The Hawkers, which presents three restaurants catering to distinct specialty cuisines. All the restaurants at the resort provide an experience one should not miss. Spice entices guests with Indian-Arabic dishes, while East offers Oriental-Thai, and Med brings an Italian-Mediterranean touch. Mar-Umi has primarily been a favourite of the guests, serving South American cuisine during lunch and mouth-watering Japanese-Peruvian dishes in the evening.

