Villa Hotels launches new mobile app

Villa Hotels & Resorts has launched a brand new interactive mobile App available to download from the Apple App Store and Google play store.

Launching ahead of the highly anticipated rebranding and an exciting addition to the renovated brand concept, the App will take the iconic Maldives resorts guest experience to the next level.

Forward-thinking, innovative and dedicated to enhancing the guest experience, the App will allow guests to save time, maximise their Maldives adventure and explore the islands with total freedom.

Explore the pioneering groups stunning Maldives resorts and extensive variety of activities and facilities on the brand new App.

Offering a new insight into planning a once-in-a-lifetime Maldives adventure, with the ability to book experiences and activities straight from your mobile device before and during your stay at any of Villa Hotels & Resorts properties. Ensure not to miss any of the incredible experiences on offer at Villa Hotels & Resorts Maldives properties with reminders and the option to plan your itinerary.

Villa Hotels & Resorts App provides the perfect travel companion, showing your itinerary, what’s on and providing fantastic inspiration from the recommended bucket-list activities. Send ahead your mobile check-in, restaurant booking, request a new towel to your room or any other request directly. The App is your personal island assistant to help make your stay carefree and memorable.

Villa Hotels & Resorts collection of award-winning resorts are set in some of the most beautiful atolls in the Maldives archipelago, which include the adventurous and family-friendly Sun Island Resort & Spa located in South Ari Atoll within close proximity to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), Royal Island Premium All-Inclusive Resort located in the protected waters of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll and the romantic and luxurious Paradise Island Resort & Spa located in North Male’ Atoll.