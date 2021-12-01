DJ Emirali to perform this festive at Sun Island, Paradise Island Resort

Villa Hotels & Resorts has announced DJ Emirali would be performing as part of an electric line up of celebrations this festive season at Sun Island Resort & Spa during Christmas, and Paradise Island Resort & Spa on New Year’s night.

Istanbul based Music Director and DJ Emirali is best known for his electric mix of hip hop, funk jazz and soul.

Introducing his inspiring high dose of energy and good vibes to the Maldives for the very first time, DJ Emirali is brining street music to the tropical white shores.

A regular performer at festival line ups, prime time private events, and international clubs in Istanbul, venues he performs at include Soho House Istanbul, Klien Istanbul, Mitte Istanbul and Beymen Bodrum.

In addition, DJ Emirali is an ambassador for established fashion brands including Puma, Les Benjamin’s and Casio.

Villa Hotels & Resorts is excited to welcome DJ Emirali to the Maldives for his first performance in the tropical archipelago – set to be an unforgettable performance during the Festive and New Year’s spectacular celebrations.

Villa Hotels & Resorts collection of award-winning resorts in the Maldives archipelago includes the adventurous and family-friendly Sun Island Resort & Spa located in South Ari Atoll near the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), the All-Inclusive Premium Royal Island Resort & Spa located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll and the romantic and luxurious Paradise Island Resort & Spa located in North Male’ Atoll.

More information about Villa Hotels & Resorts is available at www.villahotels.com.