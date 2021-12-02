W Maldives supports Maalhos School’s digitalisation programme on 31st anniversary

On November 24, 2021, Maalhos School, located on a neighbouring island 20 minutes away from W Malidves by speedboat, celebrated its 31st Anniversary.

The team from W Maldives including General Manager Idu Ribeiro, joined in to support the school in its efforts and programmes.

The school has taken on two important projects recently – the implementation of an open air library and the digitalisation programme, which involves installation of smart TV’s in the class rooms to enhance the learning experience.

W Maldives contributed towards the initiative by donating a 55 inch TV to the school.

Expressing his sentiments on the ocassion W Maldives General Manager Idu Ribeiro said, “I’m thrilled to represent the W Maldives Team in supporting our community. The two projects at Maalhos School will definitely give the students an opportunity to enhance their learning experiences and I congratulate Principal Fathimath Shimana for this fabulous initiative as well as all the faculty and students on their milestone 31st Anniversary.”

“Serving our community is a key priority and one of the most beautiful things we do at Marriott International. With limitations and restrictions over the past few months, visiting our local communities has been difficult. I am happy that we are moving forth and wish that 2022 will be a great year where we will be able to work closely with our neighbouring islands and support them in many more initiatives. Thank you to all the parents, teachers and students for the warm welcome and opportunity to support such beautiful cause.”