Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives reveals Christmas, New Year programme

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, a 5-star resort in the Noonu atoll, is ready to rock n’ roll with an array of retro-themed activities over Christmas and New Year.

From the world’s best festive-themed cocktails, glamorous spa treatments and lifestyle activities for the whole family to the most romantic moments for just two of you!

Think ‘Glamorous 70s’ as the resort will decorate its restaurants and bars with the groovy decorations.

The celebrations start on 20th December with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, accompanied by delicious festive treats, mulled wine, punch and carol singers.

Later, International Christmas Market at ONU Marché all-day dining restaurant will invite everybody for an early evening stroll across its festive halls offering a bountiful island feast and live entertainment by DJ Paul Rees and StaySee Band.

Prepare for the special celebrations this festive season with the Mövenpick ultimate beauty well-being checklist which will not only make you look good on the outside but also shine from the inside. V

Visit award-winning Sun Spa by Healing Earth for the Glitz Glam Hollywood Pampering session featuring nails, hair, make-up and other beauty procedures by our professional team of spa therapists, hairstylists and make-up artists, who will get you ready and dazzling for the party to come.

On 23rd December, children are invited to write letters to Santa while adults can enjoy the magical sunset cruise around the Noonu atoll.

On Christmas Eve, families and friends can come together to participate at Candy Cane Hunt around the Kuredhivaru island, or the famous Mövenpick Chocolate Hour, which will be followed by the tropical Christmas Cocktail Party on the powdery white-sand beach and White Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at ONU Marché. There is also

On Christmas Day, jungle all the way to the breakfast with DJ Paul Rees, where lush buffet featuring Champagne, seafood and waffle stations, holiday desserts and many more await.

In the evening, relax barefoot at the Beach BBQ Dinner at Latitude 5.5, the poolside grill restaurant offering the best sunset views on the island.

On Boxing Day, pamper yourself with the luxurious Surf & Turf 5-Course Dinner at Bodumas, the resort’s signature overwater restaurant. Enjoy an extensive spread of prime cut meat, seafood and lobster dishes topped up with the best wines from the restaurant’s cellar. The main course features the pan-seared 350 days grain fed wagyu beef Mb 4/5, Maldivian lobster fricassee, potato braised leek strudel, roasted tomato, ginger and lemon balm reduction.

Ring in the New Year with all things groovy, where a sumptuous Gala Dinner at ONU Marché will tickle your tastebuds. The whole island will be decorated in the retro glamorous style while the world-class performers, Electric Girls, DJ Paul Rees and StaySee Band, will entertain you with their top tunes into early hours of 2022.

Finally, the Countdown Party finishes with spectacular fireworks show and the crowd is invited for the tropical party by the Latitude 5.5 pool until morning.

The season’s celebrations conclude on 6 January with the Orthodox Christmas Eve Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner, where ample lobster, seafood, Champagne and entertainment delights will offer an overdose of fun for the whole family.

A pristine sanctuary and tropical oasis that is nestled in the Maldives’ Noonu atoll.

Located 45 minutes north of Male International Airport, the five-star resort boasts 72 overwater pool villas, 30 beach pool suites and three beach spa pool residences.

The contemporary tropical island combines comfort and style, with the Sun Spa and fitness club, Little Birds Kids Club, dive and watersports centre, and five dining options to choose from.

Designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, this private island offers a high degree of privacy and an array of onsite recreational facilities for both couples and families alike.