Visit Maldives launches ‘Redefining MICE’ global campaign

Visit Maldives has launched “Redefining MICE” global campaign to promote the country as a preferred MICE destination.

The campaign was launched during a special luncheon held on the sidelines of the MILT Congress held in Grand Hyatt Mumbai on Tuesday.

The purpose of this campaign is to promote the Maldives as an emerging top destination to conduct meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) events. Our aim is to redefine the business environment, which is often thought to be somber, serious and limited to boardrooms and conference halls.

Through this campaign Maldives will be promoted as a destination that is perfect to seamlessly merge business with leisure by promoting different experiences. MILT Congress is an event with a reputation for bringing together carefully vetted Indian MICE buyers to meet international suppliers.

“Maldives is unparalleled in offering that quintessential ‘laid-back’ atmosphere for thought provoking and stimulating discussions. It is a special honour to launch our Redefining MICE campaign here at the MILT Congress. There is no setting more appropriate to introduce our MICE offerings than here in India, the most important market for Maldives tourism today,” Managing Director of Visit Maldives, Thoyyib Mohamed said while speaking during the launch of the Redefine MICE campaign.

During the launching event, Visit Maldives, along with industry partners Baglioni Resort Maldives & Villa Hotels & Resorts, gave a presentation on offers available for the MICE segment, followed by conferencing and networking sessions.

Through this event, we also provided the attendees with latest destination information and travel guidelines and promoted the Maldives as a safe haven due to the naturally social-distanced geography and the stringent safety measures in place at our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards, amidst the global pandemic.

A raffle was drawn during the launching of the Redefining MICE campaign, which gave a lucky winner, along with a partner, a 3 nights free holiday at Paradise Island Resort.

Through this global campaign Maldives will be promoted as an ideally located venue for regional gatherings, providing the opportunity to transform any MICE event from sombre to exciting.

During the campaign, many activities are planned to be held across the globe in the coming months by Visit Maldives in collaboration with our foreign PR agencies and industry partners, to promote the Maldives as a preferred location for businesses to hold their next MICE business event.

These activities will be held from October to November 2021 and will include global media campaigns, participation in MICE exhibitions, social media campaigns, distribution of digital brochures and videos, MICE FAM trips, a dedicated MICE landing page on Visit Maldives website and MICE dedicated roadshows in different countries.