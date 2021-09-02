Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives supports I’m Vaccinated campaign

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has supported government’s I’m Vaccinated campaign by ensuring its team members are enrolled in the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The resort has been focusing on ensuring all its guest-contact team members receive complete vaccination and continuing to enhance its health and safety measures to ensure a safe and comfortable stay for any guests.

The resort continues to adhere to local health authorities’ guidelines such as mask-wearing and safety social distance, implemented throughout the resort for both team members and guests.

The resort also conducts random PCR testing regularly for staff members to enhance measurement.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from 3 different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.

For more information on the resort, please visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/maldives.