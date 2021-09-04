It’s football time with freestyle extraordinaire, Guinness world record holder Marcel Gurk at Lily Beach Resort

Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives is set to welcome multiple Guinness World Record holder for football freestyle, Marcel Gurk, in October of this year.

The German football freestyle star will be leading workshops at the premium all-inclusive resort in the Maldives for one week – as well as enjoying the Maldivian sunshine and hospitality.

During Marcel’s stay at the best All-Inclusive resort in the Maldives, as part of Lily Beach Surprises and this year’s Halloween programme, he’ll be offering guests lessons and workshops, and sharing some of his professional tips and techniques.

He will also be showcasing the resort on his social media – doing some football freestyle tricks throughout the island.

He is the reigning German football freestyle champion, a successful book author, holds 10 Guinness World Records (still holds three, including the most football “clipper” tricks performed in one minute (male), the longest time balancing a football on the shin, and most football neck throw and catches in one minute), and is one of the best football freestylers in the world.

He made it to the semi-finals in ‘Das Supertalent’, and travels around the world as a football freestyler and social media star – thrilling the audience with his extraordinary tricks.

Lily Beach’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Desislav Gospodinov said: “To have someone like Marcel Gurk coming here is a huge opportunity for our guests to learn something novel such as football freestyling from one of the best freestylers in the world.

“I have seen some of the fun tricks that he does and am sure he can teach us how to do some tricks as well. This exciting activity will certainly be a highlight for our guests of all ages during this Halloween period.”

Marcel will be on hand at Lily Beach from October 28 to November 4, just in time to enjoy the resort’s topsy-turvy Halloween celebrations on October 31. Guests will be able to enjoy his complimentary daily football freestyle clinics as well as private lessons on request for a fee.

He will also be putting on two football freestyle shows for the guests, showing off the best Guinness World Records-worthy tricks on October 28 and October 31.

Lily Beach is a luxury 5-star resort set in the natural beauty of the Maldives. Located on Huvahendhoo Island in the South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach is a short 25-minute flight by seaplane from the capital Malé and Velana International Airport.

This proximity, as well as the reputation of its legendary all-inclusive plan, make it a sought-after destination.

An encompassing All-Inclusive Platinum plan, diverse food options, a variety of leisure & sporting activities, and world-class service create the perfect resort for families. It has multiple accolades and happy guest reviews to back up this claim.

It won the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Maldives five years in a row from World Travel Awards from 2016 to 2020. It also recently won an Haute Grandeur Excellence Award for Best Family Resort in the Indian Ocean in 2021.

Check out one of the best All-Inclusive experiences the Maldives has to offer and have heaps of fun this Halloween season at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. Live the Lily Life where you may come to the resort as a stranger, but you will surely leave as a friend.

To find out more about the Football Freestyle Camp at Lily Beach and book a stay at the resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com