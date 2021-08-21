Multidisciplinary healing resets, reboots life at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

As the world continues to heal after months of unrest and uncertainty, it is time we reclaim our life back.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, the secret water island at Shaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, offers guests seeking wellness and greater life purpose to reset mind, body, and soul this winter.

A multidisciplinary healer for 17 years, Amanda guides Fairmont Maldives guests to overcome physical and emotional distress and restore a sense of connection with life through specialised wellness practices.

Amanda is a certified Reiki Master, Craniosacral Therapist, Theta Healer, and Intuitive Coach, with further training in multiple modalities including Hypnosis, Clairvoyance, Myo-Fascia Release, Inner Child, Regression, Therapeutic Imagery, Focusing, Meditation, and Yoga.

Experience Amanda’s transformative gift of healing in the calming waters of the Indian Ocean at Fairmont Maldives from October 28 to November 30.

Core energetic healing

Replace emotional distress and mental strain with lightness, clarity, and ease.

Amanda’s skill and compassionate approach to Metaphysical Counselling is rooted in the masterful Theta Healing Method, releasing negativity and replacing it with optimism gained from a highly spiritual perspective.

60 minute – $240 | 90 minute – $320

Chakra reading, balancing

Amanda Chakra Balancing utilises transformative energy techniques of tuning forks and Tibetan singing bowls to drift off into the guided cleansing journey.

60 minute – $200 | 90 minute – $300

Craniosacral therapy

By observing the deep pulse of the cerebrospinal fluid, Amanda performs structural alignment to your body for a relaxed state of equanimity. Release the lingering effects of physical injury or emotional scars from the tissues of your body.

60 minute – $200 | 90 minute – $300

Guided breathing, meditation

Be guided to the wisdom of your inner stillness. Discover some life-changing breathing and focusing techniques with Amanda, or improve an already established practice.

60 minute (private individual) – $200

60 minute (group class) – $149 (per person)

Find Your Life Mission Mantra

Do you feel like you have too many decisions to make? Are you torn between being realistic and following your heart, and can it all be just a little too overwhelming at times? Do you wish you had a constant reminder of who you are and what you stand for?

Join Amanda in a transformative process to uncover your truth and step right back into your purpose and identity.

60 minute (private individual) – $200

Inner child healing

Much of our patterns as adults stem from behaviours formed at a very young age. Through healing the child within, long-held needs will be met, so that you can move through the restrictions that are holding you back from your happiness and fulfilment.

60 minute (private individual) – $200