Prominent Turkish media team arrives in Maldives on fam trip

Under Visit Maldives’ efforts to ensure Maldives holds the position as a top-of-the-mind destination in the Turkish market and to increase engagement with tourists, a prominent media team has arrived in Maldives on Visit Maldives’ invitation .

From August 16-22, the media team consisting of travel writers, journalists, and art directors will explore the wellness facilities at JOALI Maldives, Mirihi Island Resort, and Finolhu Maldives.

During their stay, the team will indulge in unique experiences such as snorkelling with marine biologists, serene spa and wellness facilities, watersports, and movie nights under the equatorial night sky.

In addition, the team will embark on a gastronomic journey and discover haute gourmet cuisines unique to each property.

The media trip represents popular media outlets such as Oksijen, Seturday, Baha Akinci, Sabah, Daily Sabah, Marie Claire and InStyle.com.tr. These diverse outlets target all key segments of the Turkish audience from high-end affluent segments to budget travellers.

The articles published will reach over 10 million potential travellers.

The media familiarisation trip is conducted aligned with Visit Maldives strategy for the Turkish market to promote Maldives on high-end channels, focused advertising and promotion of individual products and experiences as well as conducting campaigns with nature and conservation.

The upcoming activities for the Turkey market includes a campaign with Turkish Airlines from September to November.

As of August 11th, the Maldives has welcomed an impressive figure of 665,159 travellers.

With ease in travel restrictions and re-opening of borders across the globe, there is great potential for Maldives to completely revive the tourism industry and achieve pre-pandemic arrival figures.