Exceptional new experiences, unforgettable on-board luxury on Soneva in Aqua Yacht

The Soneva in Aqua Maldives yacht has elevated the definition of an ocean charter, offering Soneva’s signature luxury and impeccable service at sea.

Rare guest experiences are an intrinsic part of Soneva’s Slow Life philosophy, and Soneva in Aqua is no exception, with a captivating selection of new, one-of-a-kind activities, both above and below the waves.

Guests can come face-to-face with curious dolphins on the new Dolphin Sled experience, which glides through the ocean depths, or encounter nocturnal sea creatures on a moonlit snorkelling expedition. They can swim with gentle manta rays, paddle to deserted sandbanks in a kayak, or stargaze on deck with an expert astronomer.

Those looking for an adrenaline rush can swing from the boom mast or try out a range of new and exciting water sports from the yacht’s tender, including wake skating, skurfing or fun tubing. Or, for something more relaxing, there’s picnics on deserted islands, sustainable fishing or dolphin-spotting from the bowsprit nets.

Sailing from both Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and Soneva Jani in the tranquil and remote Noonu Atoll, Soneva in Aqua offers an unparalleled level of privacy and indulgence.

The 23-metre vessel was custom-built for the award-winning hospitality company, making its maiden voyage in 2017.

With two exceptionally spacious en-suite berths that accommodate four adults and two children, every detail of the yacht is designed to maximise a sense of luxury and space – from the expansive sun decks with plush daybeds and open-air Jacuzzi, to the glass-bottomed spa tub in the master suite.

Alongside the highly experienced captain and mechanic, the permanent crew also includes a dedicated Barefoot Butler, personal chef and wellness therapist to attend to guests’ every need.

From beach-side barbecues with the catch of the day, to deck-top dinners under the stars, the skilled chef prepares a personalised menu for every guest, for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between.

The wellness therapist is also a yoga and meditation expert, offering guests a choice of indulgent massages and wellbeing rituals, from sunrise yoga to meditation under the stars – whenever they choose.

Upon request, they can also be joined by an expert dive master, surf instructor, astronomer or a digital storyteller.

Every Soneva in Aqua itinerary is completely bespoke.

Voyages range from a half-day or full-day Soneva in Aqua cruise to five-day stay-aboard adventures, as well as multi-destination packages with combined stays at both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, enabling guests to fully immerse themselves in Soneva’s luxurious Maldives experience.

Each voyage is fully tailored to guests’ desires, whether they prefer to explore remote islands and atolls, discover hidden surf breaks and secret dive sites, or simply relax with an on-deck massage under the stars.

The yacht’s itineraries take in some of the Maldives’ most spectacular locations, from the unique Rose Garden reef and Corbin wreck-site in the Goidhoo Atoll, to the unspoiled ecosystems of the Baa Atoll, rich in marine biodiversity.

Soneva is an award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator that pioneered the concept of ‘barefoot luxury’ when it opened Soneva Fushi in the Maldives in 1995.

Today there are many imitators but no equals. Every Soneva resort is found in outstanding natural locations that are remote yet accessible.

Offering guests the luxury of space, privacy and seclusion, each resort is renowned for its exquisite private villa accommodation, one-of-a-kind experiences, memorable dining destinations and intuitive, personalised service.

For more information on Soneva in Aqua, please visit www.soneva.com/soneva-in-aqua.