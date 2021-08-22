Soneva’s romantic island resorts: Dream setting for destination weddings

Whether an intimate gathering on the sand or a spectacular ceremony in front of extended family and friends, Soneva’s award-winning island resorts in the Maldives are an idyllic setting for a dream destination wedding.

Each Soneva resort brings its own, inimitable charm to the celebrations: toes-in-the-sand luxury, surrounded by unspoiled nature at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll; iconic over-water elegance amid a sparkling turquoise lagoon at Soneva Jani in the Maldives’ remote Noonu Atoll; and the freedom of sailing the Indian Ocean on the exquisite Soneva in Aqua luxury yacht.

Every Soneva wedding is utterly bespoke, tailored to ensure both the happy couple and their guests cherish every precious moment.

Soneva’s experienced wedding coordinators take care of every last detail, from personalised packages for brides, grooms and their guests, to delectable dining, one-of-a-kind experiences and luxurious stays in vast private villas.

Any size or scale of ceremony can be accommodated, from micro-weddings with just the happy couple, to a full resort buy-out offering complete privacy for the entire wedding party.

True to the Soneva mantra, ‘inspiring rare experiences’, each wedding is an unforgettable way to celebrate the start of newly-married bliss.

Every Soneva resort has a wealth of breath-taking locations to set the scene, on land, at sea, in the treetops or even under the waves. Barefoot vows on a private sandbank at Soneva Fushi. ‘I do,’ on the Soneva Jani jetty, with unending views over the lagoon. A declaration of love on the deck of Soneva in Aqua, bathed in the rays of the setting sun.

For even the most out-of-the-ordinary celebrations, Soneva can make dreams come true – whether scuba or freediving ceremonies in the clear blue ocean, celebrations under star-strewn skies at Soneva’s observatories, or home-movies and happy memories at Cinema Paradiso.

Soneva’s skilled culinary teams curate bespoke gastronomic experiences and wedding menus that cater to every taste and party size, from Champagne receptions to extravagant feasts. Each Soneva resort has a choice of stunning venues and pop-ups.

At Soneva Fushi, nine dining destinations and numerous culinary experiences include sumptuous spreads at the beach-side Mihiree Mitha or Sobah’s, with traditional Maldivian cuisine on a private island.

At Soneva Jani, the 11 venues include The Crabshack, named one of the ‘world’s most romantic restaurants’ by CNN, and the new Chapter Two dining destinations such as the picturesque Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren and So Wild by Diana Von Cranach, found in the resort’s organic gardens.

On Soneva in Aqua, the on-board sous chef will create a bespoke menu and magical set-ups on deck or on hidden beaches and deserted islands.

Across each Soneva resort, expansive private villas offer exceptional flexibility for wedding parties, whether guests wish to stay in individual properties, or together in a large private residence for an exclusive resort-within-a-resort feel.

At Soneva Fushi, 63 private island villas range from one to nine bedrooms, with direct beach access and verdant gardens, while eight Water Retreats offer uninterrupted horizon views.

Soneva Jani’s iconic overwater villas range from one to four bedrooms, and include 24 original Water Retreats and 27 new Chapter Two Water Reserves, alongside three vast two- to four-bedroom island hideaways.

On Soneva in Aqua, the exceptionally spacious two-bedroom yacht comfortably accommodates four adults and two children.

Because happy memories tell a story that last a lifetime, every wedding celebration is captured for eternity by the talented team of Digital Storytellers at each Soneva resort – from traditional wedding shoots to drone videography and remarkable underwater footage.

Surrounded by soft white sands, swaying palms and sapphire ocean, Soneva’s Maldives escapes are also the perfect honeymoon destination, filled with romance, indulgence and rare experiences.

Every honeymoon is personalised to newly-weds’ desires, whether enjoying a post-wedding floating breakfast served in their private pool, unwinding with a couples’ treatment at the spa, sipping on Champagne on a private sunset cruise, or glamping in a Bedouin tent on a private sandbank.

Soneva is a pioneering family of award-winning resorts in outstanding natural locations.

At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true ‘luxury’ is defined by peace, time and space. Each day, guests are encouraged to discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare experiences that inspire and enthral.

Soneva has led the way for responsible tourism, combining a conscientious, proactive approach to sustainability with exquisite luxury and intuitive personalised service.

To view Soneva wedding brochure, visit Soneva Weddings.