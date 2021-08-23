Fairmont Maldives unveils new lounge at Velana International Airport

As the demand for privacy and comfort heightens amongst luxury travellers, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi has unveiled its new private Airport Lounge at the Velana International Airport in Male.

The new space allows guests of the five-star resort to relax undisturbed, as they wait for their seaplane transfer to take them to the paradisiac five-star property.

Conceived to give travellers a first glimpse of the resort and its vast offering while providing them with the perfect space to recharge after an international flight, the Fairmont Maldives Airport Lounge boasts a sleek and spacious reception complete with a dedicated information desk, where guests can start planning their island adventure.

The helpful staff are on hand to provide guests with all the details surrounding the resort’s facilities and activities on offer, as well as book spa treatments or reserve a table at one of the resort’s impressive restaurants.

The new Fairmont Maldives Airport Lounge includes a spacious relaxation area, open-air deck, pantry and double restrooms.

Remaining true to its family-friendly ethos, Fairmont Maldives Airport Lounge also features a dedicated Kid’s Corner with TV and table games for the littlest guests.

For more information or to book, visit www.fairmont.com/maldives.