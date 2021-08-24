Experience all-inclusive island escape like no other at Taj Coral Reef Maldives

Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa, Maldives offers guests an enriching all-inclusive experience to indulge in this summer season.

Unveiling majestic moments to revel in the signature Taj hospitality at its finest, the five-star resort on Hembadhu Island also spotlights an abundance of recreational activities suited for families, couples, honeymooners and divers alike.

Set away from the more commercial islands of the Maldives, Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa is an exotic escape that encapsulates the true essence of island life. Surrounded by crystal blue waters, the property is built on a small and compelling 1000-year-old Coral atoll and is a diver’s paradise with its own house reef, private shipwreck and bustling aquatic life to explore.

Considered as one of the most iconic resorts in the Maldives, Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa boasts modern and spacious contemporary accommodations.

Their 62 sophisticated beach villas and luxurious water villas have been designed to capture the resorts locale, with mesmerising views of the lagoon, pristine sandy beaches and coconut palms dotted along the shoreline providing the idyllic setting for a blissful island getaway.

Guests can unwind and relax as they are pampered by all-inclusive offerings from the hotel which include spa, watersports and diving activities.

Dining is a lavish affair with guests spoilt for choice between the hotel’s three dine around options showcasing epicurean and mixology highlights. The Bokkura Restaurant is the resorts all-day multi-cuisine restaurant offering Contemporary Indian, Continental, Pan Asian and Western cuisine, while Pizzeria Restaurant offers a slice of Italy in the heart of the Maldives through their exceptional and authentic pizzas.

For an alfresco and more formal dinner experience, Open The Grill Restaurant serves the finest South American cuisine, a true first for the Maldives.

South and Central American cuisine are soulfully intertwined into a menu full of robust flavours classically inspired by wholesome ingredients and traditional culinary techniques.

The all-inclusive concept also encompasses a wide range of premium beverages guaranteed to keep guests refreshed throughout their stay which also includes the in-room mini bar.

Known as the ‘Keepers of the Reef’ Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa, Maldives, also endorses coral propagation through a range of initiatives which visiting guests may participate in to make a difference to the ecological impact of the peninsula.

Whether by sponsoring coral fragments with the resorts ‘Coral Regeneration Initiative’, or diving into the depths to visit an authentic shipwreck covered with corals, home to thousands of underwater flora and fauna, the signature experiences are one of a kind bringing guests closer to sustainability, nature and adventure.

Finally, for those seeking a romantic spell with their significant other, the boutique magic of Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa, Maldives is the ideal destination for weddings or the renewal of vows.

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, the heart shaped island where the resort is located sets the scene for a spontaneous getaway to celebrate memorable moments, both big and small with those nearest.

As Maldives reopens to tourists, the resort has recently reformed its offerings to suit the post-covid customer looking for a sophisticated escape from city life.

The resort is fully equipped with well-trained staff, best practices and high-grade protective equipment and disinfectants to ensure the safety and comfort of guests.

In addition, technology has been infused to several processes including check-in, check-out, non-invasive thermal screening, dining and digital payments to ensure seamless yet personalised experiences.

Travellers are assured of convenience when flying in, with the Maldives Government implementing several measures to make the island destination a welcome retreat.

While tourists are not subject to any quarantine measures upon arrival to the Maldives, they are required to complete a health declaration form and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test within 96 hours of departure.

Even when departing the Maldives, the authorities have made available testing services for tourists requiring Covid-19 test results to return home or continue travelling.

For more information, please visit www.tajhotels.com, or contact +960 4006000, +960 3317530, or sales.maldives@tajhotels.com.