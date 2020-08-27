Taj Exotica Maldives’ innovative energy saving approach wins Tata Group prize

An innovative idea on environmental conservation spearheaded by Dulan Bandara, the Director of Engineering at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives, has been recognised at the Tata Group e-Hackathon.

The Tata Group e-Hackathon, hosted in June, focused on finding innovative ways of doing business with minimal impact on people and the planet.

In response to this challenge, Taj Exotica Maldives implemented an innovative solution in the laundry dryer room to bring down power consumption and carbon footprint.

Laundry consists of about 10 per cent of the total power consumption of the resort. The dryers take up at least half of the energy needs of the laundry operations.

The engineering team at Taj Exotica Maldives, led by Bandara, connected the exhaust with fresh air channels, so that the overall heat recovery of the dryers could be increased.

This new approach will result in annual savings of 43,800kwh.

“Heartiest congratulations to the entire team for this fabulous recognition,” an announcement read.

