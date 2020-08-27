Banyan Tree’s Ultimate Getaways promotion returns bigger, better

Following the success of the inaugural Ultimate Getaways promotion in May, Banyan Tree Group has launched its exclusive Ultimate Getaways Two.

This time, featuring more than double the destinations, the group’s 30 properties worldwide will offer countless travel choices with savings of up to 80 per cent.

As the world navigates a new normal, consumer surveys have shown that over 75 per cent of consumers are choosing healthier lifestyles to live better after this pandemic. Embracing nature, discovering new destinations and bonding with loved ones are top-of-mind, with leisure travel often listed as one of the top ‘most missed’ categories.

Designed with consumers in mind, Ultimate Getaways Two features 30 destinations with curated activities and flexible travel dates till December 20, 2021. It emphasises wellbeing and nature-focused offerings, all amid naturally distanced and low density resort environments.

The three-day, two-night gift certificate can be purchased from now until September 2 at www.banyantree.com. Multiple certificates can be flexibly combined to enjoy a longer stay.

Set in awe-inspiring surrounds, destinations include exotic Morocco and Mexico, mystical mountains in China, coral islands of the Maldives, tropical beaches of Thailand, Indonesia and Central Vietnam, to the vibrant cities of Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

In addition to substantial savings, experiential inclusions range from afternoon tea, couple spa treatments, family activities, to night fishing. Other special benefits include discounts on dining, spa, gallery retail, golf green fees, water sports and other activities.

Whether as a gift for loved ones, forward planning for celebrations, family holidays or wellness escapes, or even corporate gifting for events and employees’ appreciation, guests will enjoy a memorable experience – with privacy, natural distancing and enhanced hygiene and safety measures.

Banyan Tree Group operates three resorts in Maldives: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru in North Male Atoll, and Angsana Velavaru in Dhaalu atoll.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru opened its door in 1995 and is the first international chain resort in the Maldives. With just 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained. The resort has a restaurant, bar, PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and a Banyan Tree Spa.

Vabbinfaru is also home to the Banyan Tree Maldives Marine Lab, the first of its kind to be funded and built on a private resort, where guests can learn about marine conservation and partake in the many sustainability activities on offer including coral planting, reef cleaning and daily stingray feeding sessions.

Angsana Ihuru is surrounded by one of the most vibrant and well preserved coral house reefs in the Maldives. The resort has 45 villas, a restaurant and a bar, a PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and an Angsana Spa.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru are located in North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes away by speedboat from the airport. The two resorts are just five minutes by boat away from each other.

Velavaru or ‘Turtle Island’ is located in the pristine Dhaalu atoll, and accessible by a 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 113-villa resort offers 79 island villas and 34 InOcean Villas, revealing spectacular views and direct access to the Indian Ocean.

The limited-time offer is only valid till September 2, 2359hrs GMT +8. Book today on www.banyantree.com.