News
Discover Angsana Velavaru’s exclusive seaplane offer
Angsana Velavaru has launched a new offer designed to make holidays even more memorable. Guests looking for an exceptional escape and outstanding savings can book a stay of five nights or more in a Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa or higher category to enjoy a complimentary seaplane transfer for one person. Valid for stays until 31 July 2024, this exclusive offer applies to three of the resort’s most popular promotions: Stay More, Pay Less, Advance Purchase, and Best Available Rates.
Angsana Velavaru encourages guests to explore the world, broaden their perspectives, and deepen their understanding of themselves and others. Whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or a reconnection with nature, the resort provides an idyllic setting for every type of traveller.
Nestled in the stunning South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort is endowed with pristine beaches and turquoise waters. It features diverse culinary delights, family-friendly activities, interactive cultural immersions, eco-friendly programmes, rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Angsana Spa all within a setting that boasts “101 Things to Do”, ensuring an enriching stay for everyone on the island.
The resort features 113 villas, with 79 on the main island and 34 over the water, offering a perfect blend of comfort, privacy, space, and style. The Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa, Beachfront Family Pool Villa, Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, and Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa offer direct beach access and are surrounded by lush vegetation. These villas, adorned with vibrant colours and stimulating wall art, boast high-quality furnishings and generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
Enhancing the premium experience, the resort also features an exclusive collection of independent two-storey water villas, the first of their kind in the Maldives. The InOcean Pool Villa, Deluxe InOcean Pool Villa, and Deluxe InOcean Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, set over the water with idyllic views, provide a classic Maldivian escape for discerning travellers. Guests are encouraged not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to save and experience the best of what Angsana Velavaru has to offer. Discover more on the website, save more, and make unforgettable memories with Angsana Velavaru.
Drink
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presents Glenelly Estate winemaker experiences
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, an international hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, is presenting a series of enriching winemaker experiences with Glenelly Estate at its two private islands, Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere.
The events will take place at Atmosphere Kanifushi from 25th to 27th August and at VARU by Atmosphere from 29th to 31st August 2024. In-house guests will be invited to sophisticated wine pairing dinners and lively beachside soirees, included within the generous Holiday Plans, Kanifushi Plan and VARU Plan. Lia Poveda, Lady May’s closest confidant and in charge of Glenelly Estates’ presence across the globe will be visiting both islands to personally host these events.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Against all odds, we’re slowly putting Maldives on the global wine map. With travellers from around the world visiting us not just for our heavenly beaches and coral lagoons, but also for our authentic terroir wines and experiences with multi-generational winemakers.
“2024 marks the return of Glenelly Estate with us in the Maldives, having already hosted at VARU by Atmosphere in September of 2023. This year we took the time to look at the core identities of our various wine partners to find similarities with the core identities of our three hospitality brands. Glenelly Estate is helmed by Lady May, today she is 99 years old and is the 6th generation of Bordeaux’s most prestigious lineage, but 25 years ago she became bored of Bordeaux and left to go all-in for Stellenbosch. This desire to disrupt the old while holding on to traditional savoir-faire are core identities shared by both Glenelly Estate and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.”
Lia Poveda will not only enchant guests but also spend time with the award-winning culinary teams of Atmosphere Kanifushi and VARU by Atmosphere. She will be conducting workshops and blind tastings to empower colleagues to confidently guide all guests, be it connoisseurs or the wine curious.
Atmosphere Core has been cultivating a unique wine culture driven by Authenticity and Joy of Giving. While the programme was launched in 2021 with uber luxe brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, there was a conscious focus on expanding to other brands. In 2023, the lifestyle brands COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts forged partnerships with the vibrant wineries Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) and Bodegas Martín Códax (Rías Baixas).
Glenelly Estate, established in 2003 by the renowned Bordeaux winemaker Madame May de Lencquesaing, fondly known as Lady May, embodies a clear vision of producing vintages characterised by elegance and exceptional aging potential. The world-class estate is situated on the picturesque southern slopes of Simonsberg in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Glenelly Estate wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.
Action
Patina Maldives invites guests to embark on journey of artistry with Clay Studio partnership
Patina Maldives, renowned for its seamless blend of luxury, nature and artistic expression, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Clay Studio, the premier ceramics hub in the Maldives. The unique partnership brings a series of engaging and creative pottery experiences to guests of all ages, offering an enriching addition to their island stay.
Starting on 1 June, Patina Maldives invites guests to embark on a creative with Clay Studio, where they can explore the therapeutic and artistic world of ceramics. This collaboration offers a variety of immersive pottery classes that cater to both novice and experienced artisans.
Wheel Throwing Experience Taster Class
Guests can discover the soothing rhythm of shaping and molding clay in this engaging session. Perfect for unwinding and tapping into their artistic side, this class offers a hands-on introduction to the art of wheel throwing.
Hand Building Experience Taster Class
Participants will enjoy the intimate and expressive art of hand-building pottery. This class provides greater creative freedom, allowing them to craft intricate, personal designs that reflect their unique artistic vision.
Paint A Pot
Guests can unleash their creativity by transforming pre-made clay items into unique masterpieces. This session invites participants to paint their imagination onto cups, trinket dishes, and more.
Kids Clay Studio
Designed for young artists, this class nurtures creativity and imagination through fun, hands-on activities. Children develop fine motor skills and sensory awareness as they create their own unique pieces.
Couple Wheel Throwing Date
Couples can experience a romantic and unique activity in a private setting. This special session offers personalised instruction, making it memorable and intimate experience.
Guests can also enjoy personalised attention and exclusive guidance through private sessions. Ideal for families or couples seeking a bespoke experience, private classes are tailored to meet individual interest and skill levels.
Patina Maldives honours itself on offering extraordinary experiences that blend art, nature, community and connection. This collaboration with Clay Studio is a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with sophisticated and fresh experiences that reveal new layers of possibility and inspiration.
News
Rediscover wellbeing at Baros Maldives
In today’s fast-paced world, there’s a growing desire to reconnect with nature and embrace wellbeing through biophilia and tranquil escapes. Set like a gem in the midst of the Indian Ocean, Baros offers the perfect sanctuary for those seeking to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul amidst pristine, powder-white sands, lush jungle canopies and the brilliant blue of a glittering lagoon.
At Baros, guests are invited to embark on a journey of wellbeing, profoundly reconnecting with nature. The warm soul of Baros welcomes guests with gentle, unobtrusive, yet exemplary hospitality, providing a genuine, caring and restful embrace.
Stepping onto the welcoming jetty and into the enchanting realm of Baros, one is cocooned in the warmth and beauty of another world, caressed by island breezes and the gentle fragrance of frangipani.
Nourish
Set like jewels within the beauty of Baros’s pristine island habitat are three exemplary restaurants: The Lime Restaurant, Cayenne Grill and The Lighthouse Restaurant. Helmed by chefs of exceptional skill, the culinary artistry here satisfies not only the palate but all the senses. Indulge in fresh seafood such as the Tuna, Mahi Mahi and lobster, sustainably sourced from local waters and perfectly complemented by local ingredients including coconut, chilli and fresh produce. With extensive menus offering authentic Maldivian dishes and diverse vegan and vegetarian options, every meal at Baros becomes an extraordinary memory under a twinkling canopy of stars or beside the vast lagoon.
Soothe
Life on the luxury private island of Baros is a poetic experience that soothes and intrigues, calling for both gentle introspection and adventurous exploration. Follow a meandering path to the jungle heart of the island and discover The Serenity Spa. Here, therapists attuned to guests’ needs offer spa experiences designed to transport you to another realm. Enjoy the Serenity Healing experience, beginning with a 45-minute immersive water therapy session in the Baros lagoon, followed by a 90- minute tranquil healing massage incorporating natural ingredients sourced from the island’s lush botanical garden. Reflect in quiet meditation with Trataka, a candle meditation technique, enveloped by the soothing sounds of nature.
Reconnect
Once a coconut plantation, Baros preserves original coconut palms that tower majestically overhead. Beneath the established canopy of green lies the Botanical Garden, showcasing the island’s lush and remarkably diverse vegetation. Guests can immerse themselves in the island’s beauty, exploring indigenous flora and rare inclusions. Stroll along idyllic pathways, scanning the QR codes placed alongside the plants to learn about the plants’ medicinal properties and cultural significance, or join a guided island walk led by Baros’s knowledgeable staff. The experience is truly immersive, allowing guests to touch and smell the various plants.
Beneath the pristine, blue waters of the Baros lagoon, lies the world-class Baros’s house reef, home to turtles, harmless reef sharks and an exotic array of fish. Exceptional diving and snorkelling opportunities await steps from your private villa. Led by the resident marine biologist, the Marine Centre offers an extensive menu of activities, providing expert insights into the local marine life and ecosystem.
As you drink in the tranquillity of this island haven, reconnect with yourself, each other and nature. Surrender to the sounds of paradise and let serenity wash over you, rejuvenating your senses.
Leave restored
Baros evokes a sense of wellbeing and serenity, not just wellness. Although the island resort offers a 24/7 gym and healthy, fresh food options, it is the natural surroundings that serve as the true balm. Whether resting with a book under the dappled light of swaying palms, enjoying a transcendent treatment at the Serenity Spa, gliding effortlessly in the turquoise lagoon, or dining under the stars, Baros’s natural setting restores the mind, body and soul.
Visit Baros, the Icon of the Maldives, and experience wellbeing like never before. Visit www.baros.com or contact the resort directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72.
