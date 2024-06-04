Rediscover wellbeing at Baros Maldives

In today’s fast-paced world, there’s a growing desire to reconnect with nature and embrace wellbeing through biophilia and tranquil escapes. Set like a gem in the midst of the Indian Ocean, Baros offers the perfect sanctuary for those seeking to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul amidst pristine, powder-white sands, lush jungle canopies and the brilliant blue of a glittering lagoon.

At Baros, guests are invited to embark on a journey of wellbeing, profoundly reconnecting with nature. The warm soul of Baros welcomes guests with gentle, unobtrusive, yet exemplary hospitality, providing a genuine, caring and restful embrace.

Stepping onto the welcoming jetty and into the enchanting realm of Baros, one is cocooned in the warmth and beauty of another world, caressed by island breezes and the gentle fragrance of frangipani.

Nourish

Set like jewels within the beauty of Baros’s pristine island habitat are three exemplary restaurants: The Lime Restaurant, Cayenne Grill and The Lighthouse Restaurant. Helmed by chefs of exceptional skill, the culinary artistry here satisfies not only the palate but all the senses. Indulge in fresh seafood such as the Tuna, Mahi Mahi and lobster, sustainably sourced from local waters and perfectly complemented by local ingredients including coconut, chilli and fresh produce. With extensive menus offering authentic Maldivian dishes and diverse vegan and vegetarian options, every meal at Baros becomes an extraordinary memory under a twinkling canopy of stars or beside the vast lagoon.

Soothe

Life on the luxury private island of Baros is a poetic experience that soothes and intrigues, calling for both gentle introspection and adventurous exploration. Follow a meandering path to the jungle heart of the island and discover The Serenity Spa. Here, therapists attuned to guests’ needs offer spa experiences designed to transport you to another realm. Enjoy the Serenity Healing experience, beginning with a 45-minute immersive water therapy session in the Baros lagoon, followed by a 90- minute tranquil healing massage incorporating natural ingredients sourced from the island’s lush botanical garden. Reflect in quiet meditation with Trataka, a candle meditation technique, enveloped by the soothing sounds of nature.

Reconnect

Once a coconut plantation, Baros preserves original coconut palms that tower majestically overhead. Beneath the established canopy of green lies the Botanical Garden, showcasing the island’s lush and remarkably diverse vegetation. Guests can immerse themselves in the island’s beauty, exploring indigenous flora and rare inclusions. Stroll along idyllic pathways, scanning the QR codes placed alongside the plants to learn about the plants’ medicinal properties and cultural significance, or join a guided island walk led by Baros’s knowledgeable staff. The experience is truly immersive, allowing guests to touch and smell the various plants.

Beneath the pristine, blue waters of the Baros lagoon, lies the world-class Baros’s house reef, home to turtles, harmless reef sharks and an exotic array of fish. Exceptional diving and snorkelling opportunities await steps from your private villa. Led by the resident marine biologist, the Marine Centre offers an extensive menu of activities, providing expert insights into the local marine life and ecosystem.

As you drink in the tranquillity of this island haven, reconnect with yourself, each other and nature. Surrender to the sounds of paradise and let serenity wash over you, rejuvenating your senses.

Leave restored

Baros evokes a sense of wellbeing and serenity, not just wellness. Although the island resort offers a 24/7 gym and healthy, fresh food options, it is the natural surroundings that serve as the true balm. Whether resting with a book under the dappled light of swaying palms, enjoying a transcendent treatment at the Serenity Spa, gliding effortlessly in the turquoise lagoon, or dining under the stars, Baros’s natural setting restores the mind, body and soul.

Visit Baros, the Icon of the Maldives, and experience wellbeing like never before. Visit www.baros.com or contact the resort directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72.