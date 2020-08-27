Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio returns to Maldives

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio has returned to paradise! She is back in Maldives with her family, at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi resort.

In a series of videos and pictures shared with her 10.2 million Instagram followers, Alessandra and her family could be seen very excited arriving at the resort and enjoying multiple activities throughout their vacation, including bicycle rides, lounging by the pool and working out at the gym.

Alessandra also celebrated her daughter’s 12th birthday with a floating breakfast in one of the beautiful pools of the resort.

In one of her pictures, the caption reads “Back to my happy place” – the Maldives shares the sentiment.

Alessandra’s career was launched when she won a modelling contest and got featured on the cover of Elle Magazine, just the first of over 60 international magazine covers she has since appeared on.

She emerged into the international modelling world as part of the Brazilian invasion in the late 90s.

Described as “the future of the modelling world,” she is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret. She was named as the first spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret PINK line and is currently an internationally recognisable Victoria’s Secret Contract Angel.

Alessandra has been the face of many other notable brands.

She was spotted vacationing at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi last November as well.

Nestled among white sands and crystal blue waters, the elegant Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is within close proximity to Velana International Airport, a mere 45 minutes by luxury yacht.

Set in a tropical paradise, the resort’s 119 all-pool Beach, Reef and Overwater villas are scattered across three inter-linking islands.

Guests can discover indulgent choices from 11 celebrated dining venues. Dine among the treetops at Terra while enjoying spectacular views of the ocean and horizon, and bask in the magnificent sunset from Amber, the resort’s signature bar – it is a gastronomical experience to remember.

The endless list of activities ensures that all generations are catered for. Unwind in one of ten luxurious spa treatment villas, explore the ocean’s incredible marine life or traverse the island’s dazzling white sand beaches by bicycle or on foot. Journey on your own personal wellness path and connect with your being at Waldorf Astoria Spa.

For the ultimate in luxury, the True Waldorf Service also offers personal concierges for those seeking a truly relaxing and refreshing escape.