RIU reopens Maldives hotels

RIU Hotels & Resorts has reopened its hotels in the Maldives, and with that it has restarted operations in this exotic destination.

The Hotel RIU Palace Maldivas first opened in May 2019 and, together with Hotel RIU Atoll, they were the first RIU hotels in the country. Their exclusive facilities include luxurious villas perched over turquoise waters and a variety of dining options.

These hotels, from the moment they reopened on August 17, have been applying safety protocols developed by RIU in partnership with consultancy firm Preverisk. These standards are set out in the RIU post-Covid manual.

All RIU employees in the Indian Ocean region have been trained on the proper application of these measures to ensure their own safety and that of the customers who visit these destinations.

The measures cover all the hotel spaces and services, including reception, shared areas (pools, dining rooms, etc.), entertainment, cleaning and technical services.

The protocols have been in action across RIU Hotels’ properties for almost three months, since the group’s first reopening on May 25. They offer the highest possible guarantees of safety for workers and guests alike, without forgetting enjoyment and relaxation.

In addition, RIU is offering guests RIU Protect, a new scheme which provides health coverage for anyone who contracts Covid-19 during their holiday.

Designed with the backup of insurer AXA XL and the advice of Mercer Marsh Benefits, the unique and differential product allows the hotel chain to offer an extra level of security to its guests when they set off on their holiday during this crisis.

Accessing the service will be very easy; when booking with RIU through its website or call centre, the guest will automatically receive this service.

When the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic began unfolding early this year, RIU had to close its 99 hotels located in 19 countries.

Now, with the reopening of the Hotel RIU Palace Maldivas, the chain has 61 hotels open.