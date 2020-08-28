Mercure Maldives Kooddoo welcomes first post-lockdown guests

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has welcomed guests from around the world since its reopening early August.

Travellers yearning for a much needed getaway after months of lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic can experience a warm welcome in Maldivian style in this unique boutique resort.

“The natural beauty of the Maldives, and our wonderful boutique resort allow a well-deserved holiday in a secluded retreat,” Christophe Victor, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, said.

“We are thrilled to see guests from various nationalities currently enjoying their stay in Mercure Maldives, and we are looking forward to coming back to this amazing destination.”

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo reopened from August with an exclusive reopening offer: the Kooddoo Escape Package. Enjoy all-inclusive drinks and dining throughout this indulgent stay for six nights from $2,925 net.

From daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at the resort’s signature Alita Restaurant, to daily afternoon snacks and a complimentary daily in-villa minibar service, this offer gives you everything you would need for the perfect escape.

Completing this extraordinary package are free-flow drinks with your choice of spirits, cocktails, wine and beer from 10.30am to 11pm daily. Plus, enjoy a one-time upgraded two-course à la carte dinner at Vistas Gastro Bar.

The package comes with return domestic flights from the Maldives main Velana International Airport, complimentary airport lounge service including a private escort to the Moonimaa Lounge, and complimentary non-motorised watersports equipment including snorkels to discover the Maldives’ rich marine life.

The offer is valid from now until September 30, 2021, and includes:

All taxes

Accommodation in a Beach Villa for two adults

Daily buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner in Alita restaurant

One à la carte dinner at Vistas restaurant during the stay

Free flow of drinks from 10.30am to 11pm daily

Minibar replenished once per day

Non-motorised watersports

Snorkelling equipment

Return airport transfers by domestic plane

Bringing stylish mid-scale accommodation to the pristine south of Maldives, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort comprises 68 villas: 43 located over water and 25 scattered along the white sandy beach.

The resort is built using local materials, bright colours and stylish furniture with the interiors designed to reflect the Maldivian culture and the spirit of travel.

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo provides one of the best value accommodation options in the spectacular Maldives.

For bookings, terms and conditions, and queries on alternative villa categories or additional nights, please contact h9923-RE@accor.com.