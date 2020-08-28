Double win for Kurumba Maldives at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Kurumba Maldives has won two accolades at the 2020 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

The annual awards programme aims to connect people with the best of luxury. They evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries to give travellers a list of the best of the best in the world.

Kurumba was recognised among the ‘The Best Luxury Romantic Resorts in Maldives’, while the resort’s Thila restaurant won in the category of ‘The Best Luxury Restaurants in Maldives’.

At the signature Thila restaurant, the day starts with a premium breakfast with scrumptious continental buffet or an a la carte main menu to choose from. Evening dinner is a discovery featuring out of the blue seafood, earthy Maldivian grills or decadent desserts — all with stunning views.

Opened by four young Maldivians on an uninhabited coconut plantation island in October 1972, Kurumba marked the beginning of the tourism industry in the Maldives.

Kurumba began with 30 huts built of coral and thatched with coconut leaves; the first guests were barefoot backpackers in search of sand, sea and sun.

Today, the resort is still Maldivian owned and managed.

Kurumba is set on a tropical island in the North Male Atoll, conveniently situated a brief 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. It draws on its proud history, charismatic personality and heartfelt service, to offer compelling and diverse experiences amidst a stunning island setting.

The resort offers an array of eight styles of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior Rooms to the spacious Two Bedroom Villa, spread among the island’s lush tropical gardens with easy access to the beach.

With eight different restaurants, three bars and one shisha lounge to choose from, Kurumba will charm you with its unparalleled choice of dining experiences and a wide range of recreation activities and entertainment — all the while maintaining idyllic spaces of relaxation to create the perfect balance for a holiday in paradise, perfect for honeymooners and families alike.