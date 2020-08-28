Calling conservation enthusiasts in Maldives: help rescue, rehabilitate sea turtles

Are you a Maldivian interested in sea turtle conservation? Here is the perfect opportunity for you!

The Olive Ridley Project and Coco Collection are looking for an intern to assist in running their Marine Turtle Rescue Centre at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.

Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, the island is no stranger to incredible marine life in the stunning nearby reefs. However, as the first and only veterinarian-led turtle rescue centre in the Maldives, the Olive Ridley Project is seeing an increase in the number of turtles being brought to the centre for rehabilitation through various means.

The intern will have the chance to gain valuable veterinary experience from international experts.

Their daily duties will include feeding the turtles, cleaning tanks, observing surgeries and medical procedures, and attending rescue missions to collect turtles in need.

They will also be able to interact with guests who visit the centre, giving them information on the turtles staying at the centre and attending any Olive Ridley Project presentation evenings.

The selected candidate will stay in a truly tropical paradise for three months and receive a basic salary. They will also be gifted some of the fantastic experiences offered by the resort.

Maldivians aged 18 and above who are enthusiastic about marine conservation and sea turtles can apply for this three-month internship.

Please send your CV and cover letter explaining why you would like to work as an intern at the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre to The Olive Ridley Project’s biologist Rosie at rosie.brown@oliveridleyproject.org.