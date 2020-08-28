Maldives: place to be in post-Covid world

By Afeef Hussain

The past four to five months have been quite a challenging period for all of us in the hospitality industry. Almost all the resorts and hotels were closed due to Covid-19. This was something we were never ready and did not anticipate striking us in this form.

Five months passed, and 71 resorts have reopened with stringent hygiene and safety measures in place. Almost all the resorts will reopen by October.

The Maldives as a destination has always been known for its impeccable delivery of service and world-class products. Apart from a very competitive offering to all types of travellers, we have been known as the destination that delivers the highest value and experience.

As resorts get ready to reopen and welcome back travellers to the Maldives, it is impressive to highlight the level of details enforced in resort operations for the safety, peace and confidence of guests and employees.

In a post-pandemic world, it is obvious that travellers will value wellness and wellbeing, added sanitisation and hygiene measures with attention to detail, flawless service with minimal contact with employees, and most importantly privacy and physical distancing.

The way resorts are built and configured in the Maldives already lends itself to the Maldives being the safest destination to travel and stay. Physical distancing itself will not be a challenge as this is a default-setting factor in the ‘one-island, one-resort’ concept.

What’s important to note here is the enhanced hygiene measures in response to the pandemic and the efforts by property employees to ensure their guests are well looked after from the moment of arrival to departure.

Almost all resorts have engaged themselves in a specific “CARE” programme relevant to their brand, focusing on additional care, compassion and service excellence elements in all guest experiences.

More and more outdoor activities will become the norm in resort settings. We have also observed that many resorts have curated specific healthy menus for their guests to enforce wellness and healthy eating habits during their stay.

There is no doubt that resorts in the Maldives will perform and deliver a world-class experience post-pandemic, and this is the destination that everyone should travel. We need everyone’s support — for them to visit the Maldives — so that we can take our economy back to a good standing. This will help us strengthen the livelihoods of everyone across the nation.

If one looks at the Tripadvisor reviews from several guests who have been to the Maldives since July 15 (border reopening date), we see many positive reviews. This shows that the Maldives can do this, will step up to the challenges, and will deliver the best possible service and product with a prime focus on the wellbeing of each traveller.

So, read the reviews, plan your travel, and visit the Maldives – the place to be in a post-Covid world!

Note: Afeef Hussein is the Regional Director of Training, Development and Quality Assurance at LUX* Resorts & Hotels. He also serves as the President of Maldives Association of HR Professionals (MAHRP), and is an intentionally certified and recognised keynote speaker and coach.